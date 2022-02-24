ATLANTA – Due to the possibility of a wintry mix this week, TxDOT crews in Morris, Titus, and Upshur Counties are spraying bridges and overpasses with a brine solution today.

On Thursday, crews in all nine counties that comprise the Atlanta District will be spraying brine on all bridges and overpasses. TxDOT crews in all counties will be on standby Thursday night, as well.

Motorists are asked to stay a safe distance away from mobile convoys spreading brine on the roadways. Brine is a solution consisting of salt and water designed to prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces.

In the event of hazardous conditions on the road due to weather, motorists are urged to stay home if possible. If travel is necessary, drivers are advised to buckle up, stay alert and slow down. You should allow for at least three times more space than usual between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Here are some more tips for drivers who may be on the road in inclement weather:

Do not use cruise control, as it may cause you to lose control on icy surfaces.

Approach turns, bridges and shaded spots slowly. If you find yourself in a skid, stay calm and keep both hands on the wheel. Take your foot off the gas, look where you want to go, and then steer in that direction.

Carry extra warm coats, gloves and boots in case you get stranded.

Before hitting the road, check DriveTexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292 for around-the-clock updates on highway conditions.

TxDOT’s Atlanta District consists of Bowie, Cass, Camp, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus, and Upshur Counties.