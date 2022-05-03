STM Canna Unveils New Pre-Roll Product: The LaunchPad Weighing Module

LaunchPad Weighing Module STM Canna Automated Pre-Roll Systems LaunchPad Weighing Module

The Cannabis Leader Adds Another Efficient Offering to Its Line of Industry-leading Cannabis Production Tools and Turnkey Pre-Roll Systems

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STM Canna, the leading provider of commercial pre-roll machines, industrial grinders and complete turnkey pre-roll solutions, announced the release of its latest tool: the STM LaunchPad Pre-roll Weighing Module. As an important component of the STM Canna’s all-new turnkey pre-roll systems, the Launchpad will be sold at $32,500 per unit including a 1-year parts & labor warranty.

Of the company’s announcement, a spokesperson for STM Canna commented, “The LaunchPad is the first and only modular commercial pre-roll scale on the market. After countless hours spent perfecting the tool, STM Canna is confident that any business can utilize it to create perfect pre-rolls according to their specific weight requirements.”

Using the LaunchPad pre-roll weighing module, producers can weigh up to 72 joints at once and view results on a large, color-coded heads-up display — in a matter of seconds. As such, staff will benefit from drastically reduced workloads, enabling faster production and an increase in quality assurance.

Owners of the LaunchPad can look forward to its many innovative features, including:

- Customizable parameters: Creating a perfect batch of pre-rolls has never been easier, with operators having the ability to define parameters for paper weight, pre-roll weight, and tolerance percentage.

- Simultaneous weighing: Even the smallest discrepancies in weight can mean the difference between profit and loss. Paired with ultra-precise readings that can weigh up to 72 pre-rolls at once, operators will be able to eliminate discrepancies better than ever using the STM LaunchPad weigher.

- Modular design: Customize your workspace however you see fit using LaunchPad’s compact, yet scalable, modular design that can grow — or shrink — to meet your needs. STM’s fully modular systems enables you to build-as-you-go to grow alongside as your needs change to allow for rapid scalability.

The STM Canna LaunchPad can also be purchased independently or alongside one of the company’s turnkey pre-roll packages, including:

- The Standard Package: Includes two Mini-RocketBox Pre-roll Machines, one Revolution 2.0 Cannabis Grinder, one LaunchPad Weighing Module, and one Atomic Closer Module.

- The Pro Package: Includes one RocketBox 2.0 Pre-roll machine, one Revolution 2.0 Cannabis Grinder, one LaunchPad Weighing Module, and one Atomic Closer Module.



About STM Canna: Since its establishment in 2017, STM Canna Corp. has remained the cannabis industry’s most trusted supplier of commercial pre-roll modular turnkey systems consisting of cannabis grinders, pre-roll machines, the LaunchPad weighing module and bespoke automated pre-roll closing machine, the Atomic Closer. With clients across 41 U.S. States and numerous international markets, the corporation is a preferred partner for a range of businesses, from small producers to the world's largest, most well-known hemp and marijuana brands. STM Canna redefines industry standards by providing the best automated pre-roll machine and grinding solutions available on the market.

All STM Canna equipment is designed, engineered, and manufactured in the U.S.A. with industry-leading quality and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit stmcanna.com.

