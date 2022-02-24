Uniguest Selected to Launch Hyatt’s Digital Guest Compendium Experience
Reducing dependency on paper-based directories, increasing guest communication, & delivering cost savings is key ... already reporting improved efficiencies & a more streamlined guest experience.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Uniguest, a leading provider of digital engagement technology to multiple end markets, announced a contract with Hyatt to deliver and support Hyatt’s new Digital Guest Compendium that is expected to be available globally at Hyatt hotels by the end of 2022. Today, more than half of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels are enrolled in the switch to Digital Guest Compendium.
The Digital Guest Compendium, an app-less digital solution exclusively designed for Hyatt, provides guests with a clean, consistent, and contactless experience to obtain important in-stay information via a QR code unique to each property. The new technology eliminates paper collateral, up-leveling sustainability on-property and increasing owner value through reduced cost and saved resources.
Guests may access the hotel’s Digital Guest Compendium via QR codes placed in-room and in the future, in public spaces and on digital displays. The Digital Guest Compendium puts helpful hotel information in the hands of guests, allowing them to access a variety of property details like parking and transportation, food and beverage options, and other in-hotel amenities. Important information can be updated quickly and easily by hotel teams, ensuring in-house guests always have access to the latest offerings.
Uniguest’s Digital Guest Compendium solution aligns with Hyatt’s strategic goal to lower its hotels’ carbon footprint, help reduce paper spoilage and enhance the digital experience for guests while driving value for hotel owners through increased flexibility and reduced costs.
“Like everything we do at Hyatt, our approach to technology is grounded in listening to our guests to adopt products and services that provide them with a premium experience,” said Julia Vander Ploeg, senior vice president and global head of digital and technology, Hyatt. “With our new Digital Guest Compendium, Hyatt guests will have the latest information directly at their fingertips throughout their stay—in an eco-friendly format that provides a more seamless on-property experience for guests and colleagues.”
Steve Keisling, VP of Innovation at Uniguest added, “We’re delighted to be working with the team at Hyatt. Reducing dependency on paper-based directories, increasing guest communication, and delivering cost savings is a key for all organizations. We’re pleased that they’re already reporting improved efficiencies as well as a more streamlined guest experience. “
For further information on this new technology, visit uniguest.com.
The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
Uniguest is a global leader in providing connected technology solutions to enable those in hospitality, senior living, sports/stadiums, entertainment, retail, education, government, corporate, and enterprise to engage with their audience. Uniguest is highly focused on creating deep client relationships as evidenced by its most recent NPS score of 78. Uniguest provides turnkey technology solutions that include hardware and software solution packages, professional services, system implementation, and 24/7/365 multi-lingual support. The Uniguest family incorporates the Tripleplay, Touchtown, Volara, Planet eSteam, UCView and JANUS Displays technology and teams. www.uniguest.com
