Tulsa Real Estate Fund Begins Phase II Development
Historic Crowd Fund Builds Media & Events Studio in East Point, GA’s Opportunity ZoneATLANTA, GA, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta based, Tulsa Real Estate Fund (TREF), the first Black owned Regulation A+ Tier II Impact Fund designed to resurrect and expand Black Wall Street announced shortly after the 3rd Anniversary of the launch of Tulsa Real Estate Fund, on January 20, the beginning of its Phase II Development at the Legacy Center campus in East Point, GA.
The Legacy Center partnered with Reclaimed Karma, a leading company in interior design to furnish a state-of-the-art design that will accommodate events. Renovations include an internal closed conference room to be used for podcasts, meetings, or a war room for larger events. The redesign will come with a black and white finish throughout to provide a polished look for backdrops for productions and events. “This refresh will open up the space and make it more attractive for production companies to film,” said Jay Morrison, founder, and owner of the Legacy Center. As a symbol of economic recovery, this transformative project will help reimagine meetings and events, an industry continuing to make its comeback from the pandemic.
The Legacy Center Campus consists of 350,00 sq ft of functional space on two acres situated eight minutes from Atlanta’s Hartfield-Jackson International Airport. This unique work and event space serves as shared space to host business meetings, corporate retreats, birthday parties, photo shoots, music videos and more. The gated building boasts a beautiful lawn area which is used for movie screenings and outdoor concerts. Offering an array of virtual office assistance such as mail handling, shredding, recycling, and virtual phone assistance obtaining a membership or day pass is seamless. The Legacy Center hosts community events monthly in partnerships with local strategic partners and entrepreneurs such as real estate master mind classes, pop up shops, stock trading classes and is the home of Green Lit Atlanta, a creative space for actors, producers, and directors to network.
About the Legacy Center
The Legacy Center’s mission is to enhance the individual lives and circle commerce in our community by providing affordable access to capital, real estate curriculum, financial literacy programs/coaching, career resources, premium co-working facilities, art & studio space, back-office essentials, business incubator and more. The Legacy Center Campus is the only building in the qualified opportunity zone of East Point, Georgia that is community owned by 14,240 individuals.
The Legacy Center has launched several impactful community initiatives such as its highly respected Big Brothers Anonymous Mentorship program for boys and men of color, ages 12-24, which has recently partnered with the Obama Foundation and the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.
In addition to the signature resources and programs offered, the Legacy Center’s award-winning interior design, is fast becoming a go-to destination for events, corporate meetings, weddings, and other private outings where and when the organizer wants their themed event to be enriched and steeped in the Black History that embraces every aspect of the Legacy Center.
About Tulsa Real Estate Fund
Tulsa Real Estate Fund, is a real estate crowdfund qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that allows
both accredited and non-accredited investors to collectively invest and own real estate projects that yield a reasonable rate
of return. Tulsa Real Estate Fund is the first, Black owned, SEC qualified, Tier II crowdfund and economic vehicle inspired by the historic Black Wall Street of Tulsa, Okla. The Tulsa Real Estate Fund recommends investors read its Form 1A Statement and other public reports and financials filed with the SEC for further information. Its Regulation A+ Tier II offering circular can be found online at www.sec.gov.
For more information on The Legacy Center please contact press@legacycenter.com .
Angela McCoy
Full Circle Consulting Group, LLC.
+1 818-836-4814
email us here