Alex Labbé Hopes to Score Big on the West Coast with SWSS
SWSS will be the primary sponsor for back-to-back races starting this weekendTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Coast natives Southwest Site Services (SWSS) partner with DGM Racing and Alex Labbé for two races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. SWSS will serve as the primary sponsor starting this weekend with the Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway and the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
“This is such an exciting time in our company as we look to increase our footprint across California and into other states. I’m really excited to share this experience with all the members of the SWSS family, as we plan to have over 150 people attending the race to cheer on Alex.” Morales, Jr.
Like so many in the racing community, SWSS is no stranger to hard work and humble beginnings. SWSS Founder, Esteban “Steve” Morales, his wife, Irene, and his family, have managed to go from a few select restroom accounts to being able to cover all of Southern California with temporary services across a number of industries.
SWSS, is looking to expand and continue its growth under the guidance of Steve Morales, Jr. Keeping an ear to the ground to find new opportunities, whether that means pivoting from agricultural to construction clients for portable restroom rental business or adding a profitable new fence-rental service, a NASCAR sponsorship was an effective way to increase their visibility, and gain new customers, but also a great opportunity to recruit new employees and expand business even more.
“We are so excited to welcome SWSS to DGM Racing for the next two races,” said DGM Racing owner, Mario Gosselin. “We’re very thankful that SWSS is coming on board to support Alex’s West Coast Swing. We’re looking forward to having a good run this weekend with their colors on the No. 36.”
Labbé and DGM Racing are ready to hit the track with a fresh start on the West Coast after a not too favorable start to the season. Although Labbé failed to qualify for his season debut, he and the team at DGM Racing are ready to rebound with a strong showing for SWSS.
“We have worked really hard to prepare the cars for this weekend’s race and I am confident in my team and our equipment,” said DGM Racing’s driver, Alex Labbé. “Despite last week’s results at Daytona, we are looking forward to some great racing with a great sponsor for our upcoming races.”
Labbé is set to compete in the Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway on February 26, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The race will be televised live on Fox Sports 1. Practice and qualifying will proceed the race.
About SWSS Southwest Site Services
SITE SERVICES FOR YOUR INDUSTRY. We have a host of temporary site services for various industries including construction, agriculture, special events, emergency, industrial, and government. With products from portable toilet rentals to temporary fencing, we’ve got the services for your needs. Whether you need temporary services or year round support, we are Southern California’s premier site service provider and we look forward to serving you. Call us or request a free quote today! We offer temporary site services such as: Portable Restrooms, Handwashing Sinks, Temporary Fencing, Temporary Power, Restroom Trailers, Hand Washing Sinks, Portable Showers, Septic Tank Services. Find them at: http://southwestsiteservices.com/
About DGM Racing
Driven by pure passion and love for everything racing, DGM Racing is a family-owned and operated business headquartered in Lake Wales, FL. Since 1990, Mario Gosselin and his wife, Michelle, have worked tirelessly to elevate DGM Racing and grow the organization each year. What started as a local hobby on the weekends in Hialeah, Florida, has grown into a powerhouse organization fielding four NASCAR Xfinity Series cars. Going into the 2022 season, the team has more than 149 Top-20 race finishes and four Top-20 finishes in driver standings between 2020-2021. For additional information, news and the latest updates, connect with DGM Racing at www.dgmracing.com, Facebook (DGM Racing), Twitter (@dgm_racing_), or Instagram (@dgm_racing_).
About AMG Sport (AMG)
Located in Tampa FL, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at: https://amgsport.com/
