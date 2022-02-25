Judit Sharon Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs and Technology Executives.

WALTHAM, MASS., UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judit Sharon, founder and CEO of OnPage Corporation, a Boston-based incident alert management and pager replacement company, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives.

Sharon was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Judit into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Sharon has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Sharon will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Sharon will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I’m thrilled and honored to join the Forbes Technology Council,” said Sharon. “With this exclusive membership, I look forward to connect with leaders who are steering growth and cutting-edge innovation for their businesses. I am also thrilled to contribute to best practices with my peers in the technology, incident management and healthcare communication fields.”

