Royalton Barracks / DUI / Cruelty to a child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2000659
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 2/24/22, 0009 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Blackmer Blvd., Stockbridge
VIOLATIONS: DUI, Child Endangerment
ACCUSED: Emilie Thompson
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/24/22 at approximately 0009 hours Vermont State Police received a call regarding a vehicle off the road. The caller reported the operator was possibly impaired and she had her 4-year-old child with her. Troopers responded to the scene and spoke to the operator Emilie Thompson. Upon further investigation, it was determined Thompson was under the influence of intoxicants. Thompson was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing was given a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court to answer to the charges of DUI and Cruelty to a Child.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/15/22, 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.