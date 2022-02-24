Royalton Barracks / DUI / Cruelty to a child

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22B2000659

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 2/24/22, 0009 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Blackmer Blvd., Stockbridge

VIOLATIONS: DUI, Child Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Emilie Thompson

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/24/22 at approximately 0009 hours Vermont State Police received a call regarding a vehicle off the road. The caller reported the operator was possibly impaired and she had her 4-year-old child with her. Troopers responded to the scene and spoke to the operator Emilie Thompson. Upon further investigation, it was determined Thompson was under the influence of intoxicants. Thompson was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing was given a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court to answer to the charges of DUI and Cruelty to a Child.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/15/22, 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

