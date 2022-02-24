Submit Release
F&G seeking information about mule deer illegally killed in Boise

Fish and Game conservation officers are asking the public for information regarding a two-point mule deer buck that was illegally killed in Boise on February 12, 2022.

Fish and Game conservation officer Joshua Leal responded to a report of a dead deer on Goddard St., near Capital High School, on the morning of February 13. Evidence collected at the scene and during a necropsy led officers to believe that the animal was illegally shot sometime the night before.

“This deer was shot near the high school and in an area that is surrounded by residences and frequently has a lot of vehicle traffic,” Leal said. “We are asking people who may have seen suspicious activity around Capital High School on the night of Feb. 12 to contact us with that information.”

Information leading to charges being filed would be eligible for a reward from the Citizens Against Poaching program. Anyone with information can call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or report it online. Individuals providing information can remain anonymous.

 

