COVID-19 Daily Update 2-24-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 24, 2022, there are currently 3,336 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 38 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,288 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Calhoun County, a 73-year old female from Harrison County, a 77-year old male from Mercer County, a 77-year old male from Jackson County, a 53-year old male from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 71-year old female from Lincoln County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 90-year old female from Barbour County, an 83-year old male from Wetzel County, a 70-year old male from Summers County, a 67-year old female from Marion County, a 96-year old female from Barbour County, an 81-year old male from Preston County, a 69-year old male from Barbour County, and an 80-year old male from Kanawha County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 64-year old female from McDowell County, a 56-year old female from Hampshire County, an 83-year old female from Braxton County, a 61-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 74-year old male from Wayne County, a 63-year old male from Boone County, a 71-year old female from Preston County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Barbour County, an 85-year old female from Marshall County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, a 71-year old male from Cabell County, a 30-year old male from Wayne County, a 62-year old male from Jefferson County, a 76-year old male from Putnam County, an 81-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 90-year old male from Wetzel County. These deaths range from January 2022 through February 2022.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to each of these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Help prevent or severely lessen the effects of this virus by choosing to have all family members ages five and older receive the COVID vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (59), Berkeley (105), Boone (39), Braxton (36), Brooke (22), Cabell (173), Calhoun (24), Clay (19), Doddridge (17), Fayette (122), Gilmer (11), Grant (19), Greenbrier (77), Hampshire (41), Hancock (24), Hardy (11), Harrison (197), Jackson (28), Jefferson (59), Kanawha (247), Lewis (34), Lincoln (64), Logan (60), Marion (106), Marshall (83), Mason (59), McDowell (85), Mercer (161), Mineral (27), Mingo (55), Monongalia (135), Monroe (35), Morgan (10), Nicholas (62), Ohio (60), Pendleton (11), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (12), Preston (71), Putnam (95), Raleigh (170), Randolph (29), Ritchie (26), Roane (33), Summers (23), Taylor (74), Tucker (3), Tyler (21), Upshur (64), Wayne (69), Webster (29), Wetzel (33), Wirt (4), Wood (135), Wyoming (60). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

8:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County

8:30 AM - 3:00 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV

8:30 AM - 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Boone County

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Braxton County

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

8:30 AM - 3:00 PM, Lizemores Volunteer Fire Department, 13175 Clay Highway, Lizemores, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Gilmer County

8:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System (parking lot), 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11)

Greenbrier County

9:30 AM - 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County

1:30 PM - 3:30 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Hardy County

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lewis County

8:00 AM - 3:00 PM, City Parking Lot, 95 West Second Street, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1)

Lincoln County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Mason County

8:30 AM - 3:00 PM, Krodel Park, 1186 Charleston Road, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavCOUNTY12)

Mingo County

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM, Gilbert City Hall, 5 Wharncliffe Avenue, Gilbert, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monongalia County

7:00 AM - 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Pendleton County

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Preston County

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Putnam County Emergency Services, 100 Emergency Lane, Winfield, WV

Raleigh County

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County

8:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Upshur County

8:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County

8:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Please check with the testing site, DHHR’s social media pages and the COVID-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last minute cancellations, and to find other free testing opportunities across West Virginia.

