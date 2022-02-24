STARRS Announces News, Collaboration, Video and More

For the latest information on STARRS and our latest newsletter visit the website

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- STARRS News:STARRS Article on Diversity. STARRS Vice President for External Affairs Brigadier General Chris Petty has written an article on the negative influence of Diversity Programs on our military. Critical Race Theory’s influence on the military which is increasing all the time in the form of forced Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion implementation, damages our forces, lowers morale, creates division, and harms readiness. The article and General Petty’s biography can be found by accessing the link at the end of this press release.STARRS Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Update:Beginning in August of 2020, STARRS began filing FOIA requests with the academies related to diversity programs in the services that we became aware of through complaints from cadets or midshipmen and their parents. To date 20 have been filed with very little responsive results. Four have been closed and even for those closed, the answers were not properly responsive. Sixteen are pending. Most have been acknowledged and assigned to a party to process but documents are not forthcoming. The oldest of them is now over 16 months old and still pending. Why such long delays if there is nothing to hide? For a full summary of STARRS’ FOIA requests, go to the link at the end of this press release. The public has a right to know what is going on at our academies.STARRS Collaboration:American-Islamic Forum for Democracy (AIFD): AIFD is led by former LCDR M. Zuhdi Jasser, M.D. AIFD’s mission is to advocate for the founding principles of the United States Constitution, liberty and freedom as a means toward reform against Islamism through the separation of mosque and state. AIFD has also founded the global Muslim Reform Movement in 2015. After serving 11 years in the United States Navy, Dr. Jasser was appointed to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom and served in that position 2012-2016. He frequently testifies to Congress on matters related to the threat of political Islam and other issues related to religious freedom and radicalization of Muslims here and around the world. Dr. Jasser serves as a member of the STARRS Board of Advisors. For more information on AIFD, please contact them at the link.STARRS Videos:STARRS hosts a videocast featuring public intellectuals and other noted public figures on topics affecting the military services and cultural impacts that are adversely affecting readiness. To date seven episodes have been produced featuring:• Dr. Wilfred Reilly, professor at Kentucky State University and author of Hate Crime Hoax and Taboo: 10 Facts (You Can’t Talk About) and scholar at 1776 Unites.• Dr. Zuhdi Jasser founder and President of AIFD.• Kendall Qualls, Founder and former President of Take Charge MN and now candidate for Governor of MN.• Elaine Donnelly, Founder and President of the Center for Military Readiness• Former Lt Col Matt Lohmeier, author of Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military• Charles Love, author of Race Crazy: BLM, 1619, and the Progressive Racism Movement, Executive Director of Seeking Educational Excellence and Scholar at 1776 Unites.• Dr. Jason Hill, professor at DePaul University, author of What do White Americans Owe Black people in the age of Post-Oppression, and scholar at 1776 Unites.Visit our website for access to these videos using the link at the bottom of this page or visit CD Media to view these stimulating discussions.STARRS Spotlight:STARRS Spotlight features Scott Sturman, M. D. a distinguished graduate in aeronautical engineering of the United States Air Force Academy class of 1972 and former helicopter pilot. He graduated Alpha Omega Alpha from the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center and practiced medicine for 35 years. Scott is a member of the STARRS Board of Advisors and is a prolific writer having written more than a dozen articles in the past year featured in multiple publications including in the Federalist, American Thinker, Real Clear Defense and CD Media. Scott has written about the erosion of the Honor Code at the Air Force Academy, DOD covid vaccination policy, Diversity and Equity programs at the Air Force Academy, St. Crispin’s Day, and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s misguided policies related to the pandemic. Dr. Sturman’s articles can be found at the link at the end of this press release.For the latest information on STARRS and our latest newsletter visit our website at the link at the bottom of the press release.For access to all the additional information covered in this press release visit: STARRS