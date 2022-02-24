Alex McFarland Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast Guest
Don’t miss Monday’s livecast – livestreamed to a global audienceWOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alex McFarland, Christian apologist, author, evangelist, religion and culture analyst is the guest for the February 28th livecast.
McFarland is a frequent spokesperson on Fox News, and has been interviewed by other media outlets including Fox and Friends, the Alan Colmes Show, “The Strategy Room”, Billy Graham’s Decision radio broadcast, Focus On The Family radio, NPR’s All Things Considered, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Chuck Colson’s Breakpoint broadcast, BBC, CBN, Bible Broadcast Network, La Vie (France), and news outlets including CBS, FOX, NBC, CSPAN, SRN, and the Associated Press (AP) wire service. He is a contributing writer in print and electronic media, including LA Times, Boston Herald, OK- Celebrity News Magazine, Christianity Today, Charisma, On Mission, Billy Graham’s Decision Magazine, and more.
He is the only evangelist to have preached in all 50 states in only 50 days. His “Tour Of Truth” crusade swept across America with 64 evangelistic services from which came many decisions to receive Jesus and by which many Christians were equipped and encouraged.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(C)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government.
