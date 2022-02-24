Atlanta National College Evaluation Camp TOP Performers 2022
The day got off to a cold start as 8 different states attended the Atlanta NCEC event. There were several plays and battles throughout the day which saw the wide receivers emerge as the strongest group with the defensive backs coming in a close second.
The 2023 wide receiver Quentin Thomas proved to be the most impressive alpha male he has received as much as 10 D1 offers from schools like GA Tech Vanderbilt and Arkansas. The sun also smiled brightly on Anquon Fegans as the young defensive back won the hearts of Miami and Georgia with offers as an 8th grader and is believed to be a future 5-star player.
Standing at 6’1 and looking smooth while throwing the ball in drills, Julian Lewis, the undisputed #1 Player in the 2026 Class also made an appearance, together with the 4-star Cornerback Omillio Agard, who has been rated as one of the top 2024 players having grown by an inch since last year.
Riley Drew 2027 emerged as the top middle school defensive back after Toby Bolton 2023 showed he could play safety looks like a college cornerback. Another defensive back D1 scholarship prospect was Mcadden Smith 2025 who performed just as incredibly as the athletic Tito Williams 2024, Eligiah Lee 2024, and Isaiah Richardson 2023. Delano Jackson lll from St Joes Prep played will in press and off technique.
Other top performers include the young 2024 Oklahoma Commit quarterback, Bryce Clavon, as well as Judd Anderson 2023 QB Solid all day and Lake Clark 2023 showed poise. 2027 quarterback Kahden Davis, who thrilled everyone with his leadership and accuracy. Teddy Jarrard also had a solid performance, showcasing his confidence and speed alongside the talented #1 2027 quarterback JR Harris who was attending camp for the third time.
Declan Wood 2028 and Brandon Davis ll #7 2028 in the class showed unrivalled focus, accuracy, and leadership in their plays. Reggie Hubbard 2026 left no doubt in anyone's mind that he was there to compete as he ate rep after rep all day long. The great hands of Javarius George-2024 proved to be destined for a D1 scholarship in the near future as the TE Daniel Long 2023 showcased his strength and endurance.
Other star wide receivers at the event include Aaron Robert 2023, 10 year old Landyn Glover, Jai Jones, Japaree Jennings, Jordan Mccoy, and Jayden Hollis looked explosive in routes. The line-backers who joined the athletic and impressive Kannen White 2024 were Zachary Adams, Jeremiah Quinn, Donovan Conner, Aden Printup 2026, Justin Barber, Jadyn Carr, Jorryn griffin 2024, and Justin Terrell.
Top performing linemen of the day were the 6 ft 3, 230 inches tall Jeffson Locke 2024 Kameron Neal, Steven Kukabuka, Justin Terrell, CJ Kelley, and Julian Pritchard 6’2 DL 2026 who has been touted as a top prospect.
Next Camp Knoxville, Tn March 6th
