18TH ANNUAL ALPERT JFS “NO EXCUSE FOR ABUSE” VIRTUAL EVENING SURPASSES $300,000 FUNDRAISING GOAL
Funds support agency’s commitment to Domestic Abuse Prevention and Mental Health Services; Actor, Director, Producer Sean Astin Featured Keynote
We are thankful to Sean for his willingness to share his personal story so that others watching and listening in could both learn and benefit”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) surpassed the $300,000 fundraising goal the agency set for its 18th Annual “No Excuse for Abuse” Virtual Evening. The event, now in its 18th or “Chai” year, raises money to support the agency’s Domestic Abuse and Mental Health services and programs.
— Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS
The highlight of the virtual event, which was broadcast to viewers internationally last week, was an intimate, sit-down interview between Alpert JFS Clinical Director Dr. Elaine Rotenberg and Actor, Director, and Producer Sean Astin, who is also son of the late legendary film and television actress Patty Duke. Astin shared what it was like growing up with his mother, who struggled with bipolar disorder throughout her life. He shared how he and his family survived her erratic and abusive behavior and how, after her diagnosis and effective treatment, their lives improved.
Watch the full event and interview here: https://vimeo.com/641157867
Duke became a fierce advocate for mental health treatment and education, and Astin now carries that torch in her memory. Astin’s message during the event focused on removing the shame often associated with seeking help for mental health and domestic abuse issues, which aligned with the theme of the evening—“Breaking the Stigma.”
“Sean’s message was truly inspirational,” said Zelda Mason, President & Chair of the Alpert JFS Board of Directors. “His sharing about his mother’s pain and eventual healing touched our hearts. We are thankful to those who joined us to hear his story and for their generous financial support, which helps Alpert JFS continue its commitment to domestic abuse prevention and mental health services and counseling.”
“We are thankful to Sean for his willingness to share his personal story so that others watching and listening in could both learn and benefit,” said Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS. “It is our hope that Sean’s message combined with the leadership of our Alpert JFS team will help break the stigma of domestic abuse and better educate us all on mental health.”
The 2022 “No Excuse for Abuse” Virtual Evening reached a global audience, including viewers from the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and South America.
About Alpert JFS
Established in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of nearly 200 highly skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to community members. Alpert JFS works to ensure the well-being of children and families, independence of older adults and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or phone 561-684-1991.
