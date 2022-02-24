Submit Release
IAL Statement on Russia Invading Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAL’s Executive Director Bryan E. Leib released the following statement in response to Russia declaring war on Ukraine:

" To be clear, Russia has invaded Ukraine due to Joe Biden's weak leadership on the world stage. The same weak leadership that has resulted in the Iranian Regime enriching uranium at historic levels has now resulted in Russia invading Ukraine. Russia would never be invading Ukraine if President Trump was still America’s POTUS. He knew that peace through strength was the only way to deal with our adversaries.

Ambassador Richard Grenell said “Biden Failed, Diplomacy Failed.” He added;

"I also have to put the diplomatic failure here squarely on the Biden team, and this is a diplomatic failure," Grenell said. "Very few places will ever hold bureaucrats to account, but the reality is when you look at war, it means that the State Department has failed. And this is what we're looking at.

"Antony Blinken has not delivered the tough diplomacy that should have come forward. Joe Biden has not delivered tough diplomacy in the face of Russian aggression."

