Babbit premium speaker now available in North America, allowing parents to expand kids' musical experiences
EINPresswire.com/ -- A new-to-the-market kid-friendly speaker by Babbit has just been made available to North American customers. Launched in the EU in 2020, the product has been adapted to US market regulations for electronic devices and is now being shipped to North American buyers.
Babbit is a premium class, durable hi-fi speaker that enables independent and screen-free music listening experiences for children. The device is controlled by a series of NFC (near-field communication) enabled cards that are connected with Spotify playlists, and are played when placed on top of the speaker. Babbit is interactive and intuitive enough for a toddler to use, eliminating the need for a parent's presence when a child is listening to music and encouraging free play – essential for a child's emotional development.
The speaker's first batch has already sold out in Northern European department stores. The subsequent batch, created with North American electrical standards in mind, is now available to be ordered and shipped to the USA and Canada.
Studies have long shown that listening to music from an early age positively impacts brain development, significantly benefiting language development and such cognitive functions as attention, visual-spatial perception, and more. Babbit also enables screen-free music listening – according to research, minimizing the use of screens from an early age is essential for child health and development.
“The idea behind Babbit was inspired by my own children and their vast interest in music. This interest, however, led to many destroyed vinyl records and scratched CDs. But we still wanted to enable independent and interactive listening experiences for our kids (and wanted to be free of their constant requests to play “Baby Shark” for them), so we decided to make the perfect family speaker ourselves,” Aleksandrs Roga, CEO and co-founder of Babbit.
Babbit's speaker provides comprehensive connectivity options – it plays music via Spotify, online streams, USB, and unique NFC technology stickers that can be attached to children's favorite toys. Babbit also offers an expert-curated set of themed playlists that are attached to colorful design cards using the NFC stickers. Babbit's music library collects diverse music from all over the world. It's grouped in different styles and moods, expanding the listening experience for children.
The hi-fi speaker combines audiophile quality sound and a delightful product design, making sure Babbit's speaker is a visually appealing interior element both in a kid's room and shared spaces of a home. The design has been deliberately designed in an aesthetic Nordic minimalist style to remain relevant no matter the children's age. Moreover, the speaker's sturdy wood body and metallic speaker grills ensure the product's longevity and ensure it's safe for children's activities.
