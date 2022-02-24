Submit Release
News Search

There were 946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,392 in the last 365 days.

Babbit premium speaker now available in North America, allowing parents to expand kids' musical experiences

RIGA, LATVIA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new-to-the-market kid-friendly speaker by Babbit has just been made available to North American customers. Launched in the EU in 2020, the product has been adapted to US market regulations for electronic devices and is now being shipped to North American buyers.

Babbit is a premium class, durable hi-fi speaker that enables independent and screen-free music listening experiences for children. The device is controlled by a series of NFC (near-field communication) enabled cards that are connected with Spotify playlists, and are played when placed on top of the speaker. Babbit is interactive and intuitive enough for a toddler to use, eliminating the need for a parent's presence when a child is listening to music and encouraging free play – essential for a child's emotional development.

The speaker's first batch has already sold out in Northern European department stores. The subsequent batch, created with North American electrical standards in mind, is now available to be ordered and shipped to the USA and Canada.

Studies have long shown that listening to music from an early age positively impacts brain development, significantly benefiting language development and such cognitive functions as attention, visual-spatial perception, and more. Babbit also enables screen-free music listening – according to research, minimizing the use of screens from an early age is essential for child health and development.

“The idea behind Babbit was inspired by my own children and their vast interest in music. This interest, however, led to many destroyed vinyl records and scratched CDs. But we still wanted to enable independent and interactive listening experiences for our kids (and wanted to be free of their constant requests to play “Baby Shark” for them), so we decided to make the perfect family speaker ourselves,” Aleksandrs Roga, CEO and co-founder of Babbit.

Babbit's speaker provides comprehensive connectivity options – it plays music via Spotify, online streams, USB, and unique NFC technology stickers that can be attached to children's favorite toys. Babbit also offers an expert-curated set of themed playlists that are attached to colorful design cards using the NFC stickers. Babbit's music library collects diverse music from all over the world. It's grouped in different styles and moods, expanding the listening experience for children.

The hi-fi speaker combines audiophile quality sound and a delightful product design, making sure Babbit's speaker is a visually appealing interior element both in a kid's room and shared spaces of a home. The design has been deliberately designed in an aesthetic Nordic minimalist style to remain relevant no matter the children's age. Moreover, the speaker's sturdy wood body and metallic speaker grills ensure the product's longevity and ensure it's safe for children's activities.

Julia Gifford
Truesix
+371 26100633
julia@truesix.co

You just read:

Babbit premium speaker now available in North America, allowing parents to expand kids' musical experiences

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.