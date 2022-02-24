GSMA certifies Oasis Smart SIM with SAS-UP

This enables Oasis Smart SIM to provide secure and end-to-end M2M (machine-to-machine) and IoT solutions with the optimum level of personalization and security.

SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Smart SIM's Saint-Germain-en-Laye Data Centre in France is now certified by the GSMA for SAS-UP. This enables Oasis Smart SIM to provide secure and end-to-end M2M (machine-to-machine) and IoT solutions with the optimum level of personalization and security.

The SAS-UP (Secure Accreditation Scheme for UICC Production) certification is in addition to the SAS-SM certification which was awarded to Oasis in 2019. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to GSMA standards for the deployment of its eSIM technology. Both certifications ensure that the highly sensitive subscriber profiles from the mobile network operators (MNOs) are securely managed and processed.

Olivier Leroux, CEO and President of Oasis Smart SIM, said “This certification is a new milestone in our eSIM journey to further strengthen Oasis as a trusted eSIM player within the ecosystem. It will enable us to efficiently process data across Europe, along with offering a comprehensive eUICC (Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card) solution with enhanced data management security. It also demonstrates the dedication of the our team to operate in a highly secure manner.”

The SAS-UP accreditation of Oasis Smart SIM French data centre will be a catalyst in driving widespread adoption of trusted eSIM devices by enabling consumer and IoT device manufacturers to implement eSIM in very small form factors.

About Oasis Smart SIM Europe

Established in 2011, Oasis Smart SIM is a France and Singapore-based company simplifying Telcos, Service Providers and OEMs’ adoption of eSIM by providing a range of GSMA-certified eSIM infrastructures, platforms and services designed to simplify technology. Founded by veterans of the SIM industry with the vision to drive global adoption of eSIMs, Oasis Smart SIM is a member of the GSMA and TCA (Trusted Connectivity Alliance), ranked by Counterpoint Research as among the top GSMA-Certified eSIM technology providers in the world. Oasis Smart SIM is a subsidiary of Tata Communications Limited, a digital ecosystem enabler powering today’s fast-growing digital economy.

