bitsCrunch Private Round Funding

bitsCrunch raises $3.6M in an oversubscribed private round led by Animoca Brands with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, Polygon Studios.

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, February 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- bitsCrunch , a Blockchain analytics firm focusing on providing securing services using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to safeguard the NFT Ecosystem, announced today that it has raised $3.6 million in a private round of funding from lead investor Animoca Brands with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, Polygon Studios, and others.Animoca Brands is a global leader in gamification and blockchain with a large portfolio of over 150 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse.In addition to Animoca Brands, Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, and Polygon Studios, the round also saw participation from Borderless Capital, Bison Funds, Mapleblock, Morning Star Ventures, Shima Capital, GravityX, Thykeblock Ventures, and Spark Digital Capital. Angel investors from Ex-CxO Huobi, CxOs of Biconomy, Frontier, and experts from JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Facebook also backed the project. The new funding announced today will be utilised to expand the team that can focus on securing many prominent blockchains.Yat Siu, the Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented: “With the increasing number of non-fungible digital assets in circulation and the rise in NFT marketplaces, bitsCrunch has the potential to contribute meaningfully to the safety and security of the emerging open metaverse.”Vijay Pravin, Founder and CEO of bitsCrunch, commented: “We are glad to be backed by some of the best-in-class investors like Animoca Brands, Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, Polygon Studios and other leaders in the blockchain industry.”About bitsCrunch :bitsCrunch is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and has operations in India. bitsCrunch helps people to make purchasing decisions on NFTs, enabling people to decide which NFTs to buy, and - most importantly - which not to buy.Our vision :“To be the NFT ecosystem guardians and make it a safe place for NFT collectors and creators”.Our Mission :“To become trusted partners to our customers by providing differentiated products and services to help protect the NFT ecosystem”.Our Products :NFT Information Center ( Unleash NFTs ) - A real-time NFT analytics dashboard and portfolio tracker.AI-Enhanced Safety Feature (SCOUR) - An AI agent that acts as a watchdog to flag spoofing transactions that manipulates both volume and price of the assets in the NFT ecosystem.Fair Price value estimation for an Asset (Liquify), A fair value estimation & analytics for Digital Assets (NFTs) using AI to empower the community to embrace and value their assets in real-time.Digital Asset Forgery Detection System (Crunch Davinci) - An AI model that flags forgeries, copycats and bootleg digital art contents thereby protecting the artists and their creations.For more information visit https://bitscrunch.com

