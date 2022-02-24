Statistical Data on Anti-illegal Workers Operations in January 2022
MACAU, February 24 - Concerning the joint and sole operations against illegal workers launched by the Public Security Police Force, the Labour Affairs Bureau and other authorities in January 2022 at construction sites, private flats, commercial and industrial establishments, etc., the figures are set out below.
Statistical data on anti-illegal workers operations in January 2021
Locations inspected
464
Suspected illegal workers detected
56