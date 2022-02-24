Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,372 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault x2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4000895

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus                           

STATION: Rutland Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 02/23/2022 at 2255 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cortina Inn, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: 13 V.S.A 1042 x2 Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Tina-Marie Mound                                              

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report of a domestic disturbance located at the Cortina Inn, in the Town of Rutland, Vermont. Though investigation, it was determined Mound had caused bodily harm to two household members.

 

Mound was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Mound was released on citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division on 02/24/2022 at 1230 hours.   

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  02/24/2022 at 1230       

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault x2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.