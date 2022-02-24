Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault x2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4000895
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 02/23/2022 at 2255 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cortina Inn, Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: 13 V.S.A 1042 x2 Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Tina-Marie Mound
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report of a domestic disturbance located at the Cortina Inn, in the Town of Rutland, Vermont. Though investigation, it was determined Mound had caused bodily harm to two household members.
Mound was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Mound was released on citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division on 02/24/2022 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2022 at 1230
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.