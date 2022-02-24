Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault x2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4000895

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 02/23/2022 at 2255 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cortina Inn, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: 13 V.S.A 1042 x2 Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Tina-Marie Mound

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report of a domestic disturbance located at the Cortina Inn, in the Town of Rutland, Vermont. Though investigation, it was determined Mound had caused bodily harm to two household members.

Mound was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Mound was released on citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division on 02/24/2022 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2022 at 1230

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.