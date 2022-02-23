Senate Bill 1092 Printer's Number 1425
PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - (i) Be age appropriate.
(ii) Be sequential in method of study and should grow upon
the instruction of previous years.
(iii) Communicate that consent is a fundamental value in all
human relationships.
(iv) Communicate the benefits of maintaining communication
to ensure ongoing consent as well as the impact of failing to
respect personal boundaries when consent is not obtained and
maintained or is withheld.
(c) In developing curriculum under subsection (b), where
appropriate, the department shall include:
(1) Notion of consent, affirmative consent, sharing,
boundaries and healthy well-being.
(2) Positive and affirming examples of individuals and
relationships that include all genders and sexual orientations.
(3) Nonbiased portrayal of a specific gender.
(4) Nonbiased portrayal of a specific relationship.
(5) Prevention of harm and intervention efforts.
(6) Detailed instruction on the need for and the role of
lawful authority and law-abiding behavior.
(7) Detailed information regarding existing laws that
require consent, including, but not limited to, theft,
intimidation, harassment, bullying, hazing, unauthorized
administration of substances, sexting and intimate partner
violence, including domestic violence and dating violence.
(8) Detailed information regarding social supports available
for students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, pansexual,
queer, transgender, nonbinary or other marginalized identities,
especially those who have experienced or are currently
experiencing violence, bullying, harassment or isolation due to
