Senate Bill 1092 Printer's Number 1425

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - (i) Be age appropriate.

(ii) Be sequential in method of study and should grow upon

the instruction of previous years.

(iii) Communicate that consent is a fundamental value in all

human relationships.

(iv) Communicate the benefits of maintaining communication

to ensure ongoing consent as well as the impact of failing to

respect personal boundaries when consent is not obtained and

maintained or is withheld.

(c) In developing curriculum under subsection (b), where

appropriate, the department shall include:

(1) Notion of consent, affirmative consent, sharing,

boundaries and healthy well-being.

(2) Positive and affirming examples of individuals and

relationships that include all genders and sexual orientations.

(3) Nonbiased portrayal of a specific gender.

(4) Nonbiased portrayal of a specific relationship.

(5) Prevention of harm and intervention efforts.

(6) Detailed instruction on the need for and the role of

lawful authority and law-abiding behavior.

(7) Detailed information regarding existing laws that

require consent, including, but not limited to, theft,

intimidation, harassment, bullying, hazing, unauthorized

administration of substances, sexting and intimate partner

violence, including domestic violence and dating violence.

(8) Detailed information regarding social supports available

for students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, pansexual,

queer, transgender, nonbinary or other marginalized identities,

especially those who have experienced or are currently

experiencing violence, bullying, harassment or isolation due to

20220SB1092PN1425 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30