Senate Bill 1088 Printer's Number 1427

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1427

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1088

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, MARTIN, SCAVELLO,

COMITTA AND BROOKS, FEBRUARY 23, 2022

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 23, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in authorized disposition of

offenders, providing for restitution involving child support.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1107.2. Restitution involving child support.

(a) Order.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law and

in addition to any other sentence or order authorized by law,

the court shall sentence a person convicted of a designated

offense that resulted in the death of a parent of a child to pay

child support for the child as restitution. The following apply:

(1) The amount of the child support shall be determined

in accordance with 23 Pa.C.S. § 4322 (relating to support

guideline).

(2) The payment of child support shall be made to the

surviving parent of the child or, in the absence of a

