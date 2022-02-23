Senate Bill 1089 Printer's Number 1428
PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - equipment, files, records, contracts, agreements,
obligations and other materials which are used, employed
or expended by the Office of the Budget, the Department
of General Services, the Office of Administration or the
Office of Policy and Planning in connection with the
functions transferred by this chapter to the office in
the first instance and as if these contracts, agreements
and obligations had been incurred or entered into by the
office.
(c) Apportionment.--The personnel, appropriations, equipment
and other items and material transferred to the office by this
section shall include an appropriate portion of the general
administrative, overhead and supporting personnel,
appropriations, equipment and other material of the Office of
the Budget, the Department of General Services, the Office of
Administration or the Office of Policy and Planning and shall
also include, where applicable, Federal grants and funds and
other benefits from any Federal program.
(d) Status of employees.--All personnel transferred under
this chapter shall retain any civil service employment status
assigned to the personnel.
§ 4314. Redesignation.
(a) Office of the Budget.--
(1) The Office of the Budget shall be known as the
Bureau of Budget and Financial Management.
(2) A reference to the Office of the Budget in a statute
or regulation shall be deemed a reference to the office.
(3) To provide an efficient and cost-minimizing
transition, licenses, contracts, deeds and other official
actions of the office or any bureau specified in this
