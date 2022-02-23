Senate Bill 1089 Printer's Number 1428

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - equipment, files, records, contracts, agreements,

obligations and other materials which are used, employed

or expended by the Office of the Budget, the Department

of General Services, the Office of Administration or the

Office of Policy and Planning in connection with the

functions transferred by this chapter to the office in

the first instance and as if these contracts, agreements

and obligations had been incurred or entered into by the

office.

(c) Apportionment.--The personnel, appropriations, equipment

and other items and material transferred to the office by this

section shall include an appropriate portion of the general

administrative, overhead and supporting personnel,

appropriations, equipment and other material of the Office of

the Budget, the Department of General Services, the Office of

Administration or the Office of Policy and Planning and shall

also include, where applicable, Federal grants and funds and

other benefits from any Federal program.

(d) Status of employees.--All personnel transferred under

this chapter shall retain any civil service employment status

assigned to the personnel.

§ 4314. Redesignation.

(a) Office of the Budget.--

(1) The Office of the Budget shall be known as the

Bureau of Budget and Financial Management.

(2) A reference to the Office of the Budget in a statute

or regulation shall be deemed a reference to the office.

(3) To provide an efficient and cost-minimizing

transition, licenses, contracts, deeds and other official

actions of the office or any bureau specified in this

20220SB1089PN1428 - 7 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30