Senate Bill 1091 Printer's Number 1424

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - "Informed consent." The consent of a patient to receive and

take a therapeutic drug as provided under this act.

"Licensing board or commission." An administrative board or

commission under the Bureau of Occupational and Professional

Affairs in the Department of State.

"Pharmacist." As defined in section 2(10) of the act of

September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy

Act.

"Prescriber." A person who is licensed, registered or

otherwise lawfully authorized to prescribe a controlled

substance or any other drug or device in the course of

professional practice or research in this Commonwealth.

Section 3. Drugs for off-label use to treat coronavirus

infections causing respiratory-syndrome-related

illnesses.

(a) Authorization.--A prescriber may prescribe, and a

pharmacist shall dispense, in accordance with a prescription

drug order and with the informed consent of a patient, a

therapeutic drug approved by the United States Food and Drug

Administration, including, but not limited to,

hydroxychloroquine sulfate and ivermectin, for off-label use to

the patient for prophylaxis or for at-home, early-stage

outpatient or hospital inpatient treatment of coronavirus

infections causing respiratory-syndrome-related illnesses.

(b) Exposure not required.--A patient's suspected exposure

to coronavirus infections causing respiratory-syndrome-related

illnesses shall not be required for a prescriber to prescribe,

and a pharmacist to dispense, a drug to the patient for

prophylaxis as authorized under subsection (a).

(c) Screening not required.--A patient's positive screening

