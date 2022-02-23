Senate Bill 1091 Printer's Number 1424
PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - "Informed consent." The consent of a patient to receive and
take a therapeutic drug as provided under this act.
"Licensing board or commission." An administrative board or
commission under the Bureau of Occupational and Professional
Affairs in the Department of State.
"Pharmacist." As defined in section 2(10) of the act of
September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy
Act.
"Prescriber." A person who is licensed, registered or
otherwise lawfully authorized to prescribe a controlled
substance or any other drug or device in the course of
professional practice or research in this Commonwealth.
Section 3. Drugs for off-label use to treat coronavirus
infections causing respiratory-syndrome-related
illnesses.
(a) Authorization.--A prescriber may prescribe, and a
pharmacist shall dispense, in accordance with a prescription
drug order and with the informed consent of a patient, a
therapeutic drug approved by the United States Food and Drug
Administration, including, but not limited to,
hydroxychloroquine sulfate and ivermectin, for off-label use to
the patient for prophylaxis or for at-home, early-stage
outpatient or hospital inpatient treatment of coronavirus
infections causing respiratory-syndrome-related illnesses.
(b) Exposure not required.--A patient's suspected exposure
to coronavirus infections causing respiratory-syndrome-related
illnesses shall not be required for a prescriber to prescribe,
and a pharmacist to dispense, a drug to the patient for
prophylaxis as authorized under subsection (a).
(c) Screening not required.--A patient's positive screening
