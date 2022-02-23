Senate Bill 1093 Printer's Number 1418

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1418

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1093

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD AND MENSCH, FEBRUARY 23, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, FEBRUARY 23, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 15, 1971 (P.L.596, No.160),

entitled "An act providing for the control and regulation of

outdoor advertising adjacent to the interstate and primary

highway systems within this Commonwealth; providing for

administration by the Department of Transportation to comply

with Federal requirements as a condition to the receipt of

highway funds; fixing penalties and making appropriations,"

further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3(2) of the act of December 15, 1971

(P.L.596, No.160), known as the Outdoor Advertising Control Act

of 1971, is amended to read:

Section 3. Definitions.--As used in this act:

* * *

(2) "Erect" means to construct, build, assemble, place,

affix, attach, create, paint, draw, or in any other way bring

into being or establish, but it shall not include any of the

foregoing activities when performed as an incident to the change

of advertising message or customary maintenance and repair of a

sign or sign structure, including a change to energy efficient

