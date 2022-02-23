Senate Bill 1094 Printer's Number 1419

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - within 120 days of the opening or vacancy, the appointment shall

be made by the President pro tempore of the Senate.

(b) [Chairperson.--The Governor shall appoint one member of

the committee as chairperson.] Officers.--The members of the

committee shall annually elect a chairperson, vice chairperson,

a secretary and a treasurer from among the public members

appointed to the committee.

(c) Designees.--Each member appointed under subsection (a)

(1), (2), (3), (4), (5) and (6) may designate a representative

to serve in his or her stead. A member who designates a

representative shall notify the chairperson in writing of the

designation.

(d) Terms of appointees.--The terms of all members of the

committee appointed by the Governor shall be for three years.

Any member of the committee may be reappointed for an additional

term or terms. Any person appointed to fill a vacancy shall

serve only for the unexpired term. Each member shall serve until

the appointment of a successor.

(e) Meetings and expenses.--

(1) The committee shall meet at least four times every

12 months but may hold such additional meetings as are called

by the chairperson or by petition of at least six committee

members.

(1.1) The chairperson shall provide notice at least 14

days in advance for regular meetings and shall provide a

minimum of three days' notice for special meetings.

(1.2) A majority of the members shall constitute a

quorum for the conduct of business. The secretary shall

maintain a record of meeting attendance by members and shall

provide written notice to appointed members who miss [two]

20220SB1094PN1419 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30