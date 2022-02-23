Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,364 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1094 Printer's Number 1419

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - within 120 days of the opening or vacancy, the appointment shall

be made by the President pro tempore of the Senate.

(b) [Chairperson.--The Governor shall appoint one member of

the committee as chairperson.] Officers.--The members of the

committee shall annually elect a chairperson, vice chairperson,

a secretary and a treasurer from among the public members

appointed to the committee.

(c) Designees.--Each member appointed under subsection (a)

(1), (2), (3), (4), (5) and (6) may designate a representative

to serve in his or her stead. A member who designates a

representative shall notify the chairperson in writing of the

designation.

(d) Terms of appointees.--The terms of all members of the

committee appointed by the Governor shall be for three years.

Any member of the committee may be reappointed for an additional

term or terms. Any person appointed to fill a vacancy shall

serve only for the unexpired term. Each member shall serve until

the appointment of a successor.

(e) Meetings and expenses.--

(1) The committee shall meet at least four times every

12 months but may hold such additional meetings as are called

by the chairperson or by petition of at least six committee

members.

(1.1) The chairperson shall provide notice at least 14

days in advance for regular meetings and shall provide a

minimum of three days' notice for special meetings.

(1.2) A majority of the members shall constitute a

quorum for the conduct of business. The secretary shall

maintain a record of meeting attendance by members and shall

provide written notice to appointed members who miss [two]

20220SB1094PN1419 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 1094 Printer's Number 1419

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.