Senate Bill 1095 Printer's Number 1420
PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1420
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1095
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, AUMENT, COSTA, SCHWANK, FONTANA, GORDNER,
BREWSTER, FLYNN, ARGALL, MASTRIANO, STEFANO, SCAVELLO AND
J. WARD, FEBRUARY 23, 2022
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 23, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for supplemental mathematics program for grades
kindergarten through five.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1555. Supplemental Mathematics Program for Grades
Kindergarten Through Five.--(a) Beginning with the 2022-2023
school year, the department shall select a mathematics program
for kindergarten through fifth grade learners that meets the
following qualifications:
(1) demonstrates experience in teaching mathematics;
(2) functions as a flexible supplemental resource; and
(3) provides a mathematics program designed to:
