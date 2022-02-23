Senate Bill 1095 Printer's Number 1420

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1420

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1095

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, AUMENT, COSTA, SCHWANK, FONTANA, GORDNER,

BREWSTER, FLYNN, ARGALL, MASTRIANO, STEFANO, SCAVELLO AND

J. WARD, FEBRUARY 23, 2022

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 23, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for supplemental mathematics program for grades

kindergarten through five.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1555. Supplemental Mathematics Program for Grades

Kindergarten Through Five.--(a) Beginning with the 2022-2023

school year, the department shall select a mathematics program

for kindergarten through fifth grade learners that meets the

following qualifications:

(1) demonstrates experience in teaching mathematics;

(2) functions as a flexible supplemental resource; and

(3) provides a mathematics program designed to:

