St. Louis, Missouri Optometrist Helps Macular Degeneration Patients with Custom Low Vision Glasses

Glasses are custom-made as per the patients’ requirementsSAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jill Mogil, low vision optometrist and Fellow of the International Academy of Low Vision Specialists (FIALVS), is the Clinical Director of Gateway Low Vision. Dr. Mogil specializes in prescribing high-powered, custom low vision glasses to patients with impaired vision due to glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, or other eye diseases, particularly Macular Degeneration, a predominant cause of vision loss that affects millions of American adults ages 60+.
Speaking in detail about age-related macular degeneration (AMD), Dr. Mogil added, “The macula is the most sensitive part of the retina, the film in the back of the eye which turns light into vision. It is in the center and is responsible for clear, high-definition, central vision. Macular degeneration is an eye condition that occurs due to damage to the macula, thus, causing partial or complete loss of central vision.”
“My heart goes out to those who have lost the ability to do the normal activities that they love, like reading, watching TV, recognizing faces, and driving,” Dr. Mogil explained, “I’m honored to be a part of the team of doctors that include optometrists, ophthalmologists, and retina specialists who provide a holistic patient-first approach.” People lose hope of ever doing the things they love again, but a low vision practitioner can help by utilizing the custom glasses and other solutions available. Managing the effects of vision loss from conditions like macular degeneration is the critical task that Dr. Mogil attends to.
Through her education, training, and experience Dr. Mogil is uniquely qualified as a specialist in vision enhancement for low vision patients. Although low vision cannot be fully corrected, a wide array of low vision glasses and low vision instruments significantly improve vision, such as, custom bioptic or full diameter telescopic glasses, e-scoop glasses, high powered prismatic reading glasses, etc. As an IALVS Fellow, Dr. Mogil is a component of an international network of approximately 40 low vision optometrists located throughout North America. “We utilize our ever-improving arsenal of tools to enhance vision and help patients reclaim the ability to carry out tasks that are most important to them.”
Since referral of low vision patients to a low vision specialist is now recognized as the standard of care, many more low vision patients will benefit from Dr. Mogil’s expertise and association with IALVS. Patients will now be able to appreciate the phrase, “There is life after vision loss.” “Gateway Low Vision is committed to helping people improve their quality of life and giving them another chance to do what they love to do. Vision Enhancement helps boost one’s confidence and morale, thereby reducing depression.
About Dr. Jill Mogil
Dr. Mogil earned her Doctor of Optometry degree from the University of Missouri St. Louis College of Optometry. She is a Fellow of the International Academy of Low Vision Specialists (IALVS), a member of the American Optometric Association (AOA), the Missouri Optometric Association (MOA), and the St. Louis Optometric Society. A native of St. Louis, Missouri, she is married with four adult children, relishes hiking, savors traveling, and enjoys working with lenses behind the camera as a part-time documentary filmmaker.
