Retouching Zone Launches New Product Photo Editing Packages to Cut E-Commerce Costs by 3X for 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retouching Zone, reigning in the product photo editing industry for years, unveils 3 brand new packages ready to reduce e-commerce production costs by 3x. This elegant emergence has uplifted the company to a higher profile with respect to clients’ expectations.The first of the packages, Professional, is completely e-commerce friendly and covers basic image editing and retouching, while the Premium package, dedicated to the apparel industry, offers more advanced work. Finally, Elite, which targets luxury brands, offers high-end retouching services.Clients enjoy a one-hour express delivery service with a competitive price that starts at just 79 cents per image. There are no subscription charges, no hidden fees, no upfront payments, and clients can pay at the end of the month when they are completely satisfied. The most attractive aspect of the packages is the free trial. Before placing a final order, clients will have the opportunity to check the results for free.What sets Retouching Zone apart from others is 99.8% first-time approval and 99.6% on-time delivery rates. The daily workflow processes 50,000 images, with 24/7 customer support, of which credit goes to the large team of over 400 image editing experts. These qualities have set Retouching Zone as an industry benchmark for speed, quality and affordability.Retouching Zone is widely known for their clipping path creation, background replacement, color correction, and shadow creation. In particular, they have excelled in their ghost mannequin photo editing . Specialized for the fashion and apparel industry, this service gives a 3D effect to product images, which fills them with natural perfection. More importantly, the company's jewelry photo editing , aimed at the luxury sector, uniquely carries its brand name.“Finding the wrinkles on mannequins during production batches was crippling our supply chain. The Retouching Zone literally pulled us out of a huge waste of resources.” Said Richard Tassone, Creative Director, Movado Group, Inc.“We not only take clients’ requirements as inputs, we also sow them as seeds for our quality improvement.” said Al Mamun, Managing Director of Retouching Zone.Retouching Zone believes the rollout of these 3 packages will turn its 3X cost-saving objective into a clear-cut result in 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.