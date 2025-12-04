Leading Travel Portal Development Company Amar Infotech Expands in Saudi Arabia

AHMEDABAD, INDIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amar Infotech, a leading travel portal development company with 15+ years of proven expertise, has announced a significant breakthrough in its Middle East operations after securing a major travel portal development project from a prominent Saudi Arabian travel enterprise.Recognized globally for delivering advanced travel technology solutions , Amar Infotech continues to strengthen its footprint in the region by empowering travel agencies, OTAs, DMCs, and tour operators with enterprise-grade booking engines, multi-supplier integrations, and automation systems designed for modern travel demands.A Major Win in the Rapidly Growing Saudi Travel Tech MarketThe newly awarded project is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing digital transformation under Vision 2030, where demand for innovative, automated, and scalable travel technology is at an all-time high. With tourism surging and corporate travel evolving rapidly, Saudi businesses are investing heavily in modern digital infrastructure.Amar Infotech will develop a fully integrated, high-performance online travel portal, equipped with:● Flight, Hotel & Holiday Package Booking Engines● B2C & B2B Travel Management Systems● GDS / NDC Integrations (Amadeus, Sabre, Travelport)● OTA API Integrations (Booking.com, Expedia, Agoda, Hotelbeds, TBO, Wego, Mystifly, and more)● Saudi-compliant payment gateway integrations● Dynamic Packaging & Multi-supplier Inventory Management● Native Mobile Apps for Android & iOSThis comprehensive platform aims to support both the tourism boom and rising business travel demand across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The system is designed to handle high search volumes, real-time availability, and multi-channel distribution with maximum efficiency.Trusted Travel Tech Partner for Global OTAsOver the years, Amar Infotech has become the preferred technology partner for global travel brands due to its deep domain expertise, advanced system architecture, innovative engineering approach, and extensive integration ecosystem. The company has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready solutions that meet the demand of both emerging travel startups and enterprise-level OTAs operating across multiple markets.The company’s track record includes enterprise-grade travel technology projects involving integrations with:Major GDS Providers: Amadeus, Sabre, TravelportLeading Hotel & Flight Consolidators: Hotelbeds, TBO, MystiflyTop OTA & Aggregator APIs: Booking.com, Expedia, Wego, Priceline, AgodaAmar Infotech’s integration capabilities go well beyond connecting APIs—it optimizes data flows, manages multi-supplier inventory conflicts, and enhances system performance through advanced caching, automated fare mapping, and real-time availability checks. This ensures that travel brands can offer competitive fares, richer content, and faster response times to their customers and sub-agents.The company has also developed deep experience in leveraging NDC-based airline content, enabling clients to access modern ancillaries, branded fares, and dynamic pricing models offered directly by airlines. This positions Amar Infotech at the forefront of the industry shift toward more personalized air retailing.Its expertise extends into complex B2B distribution networks, helping travel consolidators and wholesalers manage credit limits, markups, commission structures, and multi-level agent hierarchies with precision and automation.Amar Infotech’s robust integration ecosystem was a key factor in securing the new Saudi partnership, as the client required a technology provider capable of managing high-volume traffic, multi-supplier synchronization, and operational scalability. With AI-powered enhancements, real-time supplier mapping, and advanced reporting dashboards, the system will enable the client to offer broader inventory, better pricing intelligence, and an exceptionally smooth booking experience for both B2C customers and B2B partners.This proven capability to successfully integrate and optimize global travel suppliers reinforces Amar Infotech’s position as one of the most trusted and technically strong travel technology partners for OTAs in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and beyond.Commitment to Innovation, Quality & Reliability"Our strong understanding of Middle Eastern travel workflows, combined with our ability to build secure, scalable, and high-performing travel platforms, positions Amar Infotech as the preferred technology partner for the region,” said a spokesperson for Amar Infotech.Amar Infotech’s reputation is built on its commitment to continuous innovation, ensuring that every travel platform it develops remains future-ready and competitive in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape. The company enhances travel systems through:● AI-powered search optimization and personalized recommendations● Dynamic pricing engines for real-time fare competitiveness● Automated markups, commissions & corporate policies● Real-time supplier sync management for accurate availability and pricing● Cloud scalability with global performance CDN ensuring fast response times● Multi-currency & multi-language support tailored for international markets● Advanced caching mechanisms to manage millions of daily search queries● Fraud detection & secure payment processing aligned with regional compliance● Auto-ticketing, queue monitoring, and PNR automation for operational efficiency● Analytics dashboards with actionable insights for revenue optimization● Role-based access control to ensure data security and controlled operationsWith over 15 years of industry excellence, Amar Infotech has supported travel agents, OTAs, DMCs, tour operators, airline consolidators, and enterprise-level travel brands across more than 45 countries, delivering customized digital travel solutions tailored to each market’s unique needs. The company’s ability to blend technology, domain expertise, and long-term support makes it a reliable partner for travel businesses aiming to scale globally.Strengthening Presence in the Middle EastThe new Saudi Arabia project further reinforces Amar Infotech’s leadership in travel technology and its long-standing commitment to supporting the digital growth of the Middle Eastern travel ecosystem. As the region experiences rapid digital adoption—driven by Vision 2030, expanding tourism infrastructure, and a growing preference for online travel booking—technology providers with proven expertise are becoming essential partners for the industry’s evolution.With major tourism investments, a booming hospitality sector, and substantial government initiatives promoting travel and leisure, the Middle East presents vast opportunities for companies seeking modern, scalable, and future-ready travel technology. Amar Infotech’s advanced capability in building AI-enabled travel portals, multi-supplier booking engines, real-time GDS/NDC integrations, and mobile-first OTA platforms perfectly aligns with the region’s digital transformation goals.Amar Infotech’s Middle East portfolio continues to grow across:● Saudi Arabia● United Arab Emirates● Qatar● Kuwait● Oman● BahrainThis broad regional footprint demonstrates Amar Infotech’s adaptability and deep understanding of travel distribution models, local compliance requirements, and regional traveler behavior.The company’s ability to deliver localized, compliant, and culturally aligned travel systems—including support for regional payment gateways, Arabic language interfaces, local currency pricing, and GCC-specific travel rules—gives it a significant competitive advantage in the region’s evolving digital landscape.Furthermore, Amar Infotech’s focus on performance-driven architecture, cloud scalability, automation, and secure transactions ensures that its clients can operate efficiently, handle high-volume traffic, and compete with the leading OTAs across the Gulf.As Middle Eastern travel companies continue to modernize and expand, Amar Infotech is strategically positioned to play a pivotal role in powering the next generation of online travel portals, B2B travel networks, holiday marketplaces, and AI-powered booking systems across the region.Looking AheadAs Saudi Arabia prepares to welcome millions of additional tourists annually, digital transformation in the travel sector is accelerating faster than ever. Amar Infotech is strategically positioned to support this growth by delivering future-ready travel platforms powered by automation, AI, and multi-supplier connectivity.The newly secured project is not only a milestone for Amar Infotech but also a testament to the company’s reliability, innovation, and commitment to shaping the future of travel technology in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.