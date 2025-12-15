Award-Winning Recording Artist ETCETERA Unveils SAGITTARIUS, a Limited-Edition Rum Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a year of thoughtfully curating premium tasting locations and engaging a discerning global community of rum and spirits connoisseurs, award-winning recording artist ETCETERA, alongside his team and in partnership with Caribbean Moonshine, officially unveils SAGITTARIUS—a bold, limited-edition peanut butter and chocolate rum named after his third studio album and his zodiac sign.Crafted for those who crave sophistication with a seductive, irresistible edge, SAGITTARIUS delivers a luxuriously smooth, sensually layered flavor profile. This decadent blend does more than awaken the palate—it teases the senses, ignites desire, and elevates every moment it touches. Wrapped in a bold, lifestyle-driven aesthetic and rooted in music, flavor, and identity, SAGITTARIUS seamlessly fuses refined luxury with unapologetic authenticity.In tribute to the culture that shaped generations and influenced the world, ETCETERA proudly marks each signature bottle and presentation box with the designation “Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop.” This milestone honors the artistry, resilience, and global impact of hip hop—an enduring movement deeply woven into both the artist’s journey and the spirit’s DNA.To further immerse consumers in the experience, ETCETERA’s team collaborated with acclaimed mixologists at Ssovereverything to create seven signature cocktails, each crafted with SAGITTARIUS Rum as its base and infused with storytelling, heritage, and cultural meaning.The collection includes:● HIP HOP (Brown Sugar)● Crown Heights● Crown & Rogers● Park & Nostrand● City of Churches● CHARACTER● East New YorkEach cocktail draws inspiration from ETCETERA’s last two albums, the streets and neighborhoods that raised him, and the undeniable influence of hip hop culture. Every pour stands as a tribute to legacy, creativity, and lived experience.The current SAGITTARIUS campaign celebrates the monumental 50-year legacy of hip hop, spotlighting pioneering icons whose vision and influence helped shape the movement and its lasting global imprint.Sagittarius Rum is more than a spirit—it’s temptation in a glass, designed to be savored, celebrated, and desired.LEARN MORE & EXPERIENCE SAGITTARIUS🌐 Website: https://sagittariusrumlimited.com 📸 Instagram: @sagittariusrumlimited LEARN MORE ABOUT ETCETERA🌐 Website: www.iametcetera.com 📸 Instagram: @therealetcetera

