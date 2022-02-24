Vibe By California Makes a Difference
Vibe Growth Corporation (OTCQX:VIBEF)
Vibe By California's community spirit has been a long tradition and we all get great pleasure in giving back to our communities”REDDING, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTCQX: VIBEF) (FSE: A061) (the “Company” or “Vibe”), a vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise, is pleased to announce the charitable efforts of its Redding, California dispensary. Vibe has made a meaningful impact on the life of a local Redding veteran, Bob Carroll, who served in the Marine Corp from 1976 to 1979. Due to a series of unfortunate events, Mr. Carroll ended up homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vibe’s local dispensary in Redding reached out to FaithWorks, a volunteer organization providing housing and supportive resources to those in need, and offered to donate one of their delivery vehicles, a PT Cruiser, and insisted that the donation would benefit a veteran. FaithWorks saw that Bob was the perfect candidate. "It was a random call, we don't get those calls that often,” said Crystal Johnson, Executive Director for FaithWorks Community Coalition. “The impact it has done is life-changing. Bob requires heart surgery and can't be walking around in that condition. This is literally a lifeline for him now."
Bob now has a way to get to his doctor appointments, job interviews, and getting groceries quickly and easily, a task that used to take him up to a whole day to achieve. He also mentions he now has an extra layer of security, if ever ending up in a worst-case scenario, where the vehicle can serve as shelter. "I was in Heaven," Bob said. "I never expected anything like this. I got in, started it, and had a big smile on my face. I'm really grateful that Vibe me the car."
Since opening its first store in Sacramento, Vibe By California and all its local cannabis dispensaries have been involved in giving back to the community by collecting food for the local food banks, school supplies for kids, and even toy drives during the holidays. “I’ve always seen it as my responsibility to improve the life of every person I meet, “ said Karina Fuentes, one of the first budtenders in the company and now District Manager. “Vibe By California's community spirit has been a long tradition and we all get great pleasure in giving back to our communities”
Vibe looks forward to ongoing collaborations across California through its’ Community Vibe program.
About Vibe Growth Corporation
Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana and Vibe CBD products. In California, Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand.
