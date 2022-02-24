Vibe By California Makes a Difference

About

Vibe Growth Corporation is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis organization that operates retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial distribution and transportation; e-commerce and home delivery; and the manufacturing of Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana products. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand. Vibe is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VIBE, on the OTC as VIBEF, and in Germany as A061. To learn more about Vibe, please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com.

Vibe Corporate Information