BREADISTA launched Crowdfunding Campaign to get unique bread mixes finally into retail
The LA based startup BREADISTA is a mission-driven brand that stands for real bread and tradition. 100% free of nonsense.LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since early 2020 the woman-owned brand offers premium bread kits and a challenging bread baking subscription box. After almost two years of establishing their bread baking kits, the brand soft launched last October the new product line of the unique XL bread mixes. The end goal is clear – interrupting the thinking of typical baking mixes and bread.
BREADISTA is a mission-driven brand that stands for real bread and tradition. 100% clean. No preservatives, unspeakable’s, sugars or treated flour. Since day one, all products are made with organic flour and seeds, as well as pure sea salt and non-GMO premium yeast.
The big goal behind the Kickstarter campaign is to get the packaging ready for retail. The mix itself is already confirmed by satisfied and returning customers. First in-person tasting events mirrored that feedback from the e-commerce business. ‘It was very exciting to be back in personal contact to customers and to get some one-on-one responses. Nobody wanted to believe that the bread was actually made with a baking mix’, Tanja said, Founder & CEO of BREADISTA.
Every purchase supports Feeding America and the fight against hunger
As a native German, Tanja grew up with the worlds biggest bread culture. It even is on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list. So, it doesn’t wonder that flour, water, yeast and salt is not only bread, it’s a whole lifestyle.
All bread mixes are based on traditional recipes for authentic and foolproof results. They are ready-to-use, come in a resealable bag and make either 4 loaves or 20 bread rolls. The whole concept is to make artisanal bread baking as easy as possible. For the start there will be three options available: ‘Wurzelbrot’ (means literally ‘root bread’, a rustic baguette-style loaf), the classic Ciabatta and ‘Almweck’ (means ‘green pasture roll’, some hearty bread rolls).
