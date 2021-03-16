BREADISTA™ conquers US kitchens with German bread treats
The German bread culture is successfully finding its way into US-kitchens. With their unique bread baking kits, it’s an easy bake for everyone.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The woman owned startup from the West Coast picked the right horse. BREADISTA celebrates this month gratefully the first anniversary since their start on Feb, 29th, right before the pandemic hit. They thank their returning customers and fans with a special Birthday-Baking-Box.
After an unexpected and strong Christmas season, the plans for 2021 had to be revised. Many new things such as accompanying recipes and corporate gift boxes for business customers are on the plate. But things also have to be reorganized in the background and production has to be adjusted.
Bread making kits are the hit not just during the pandemic
Yes, baking kits are not new – however, this is a unique idea to send yourself or your loved ones on a baking journey through German bread culture. Everything is included and no, taking care on a sourdough starter is not necessary. High quality ingredients are perfectly pre-measured and really let everyone bake like a pro. Whether the monthly bread subscription boxes, the bread & salt gift boxes or the sets of three, all varieties are awesome gift ideas for bread lovers and home bakers.
An important cornerstone of the company’s philosophy was clear from the very first day, there has to be a ‘give back’ scenario. Tanja, the owner & founder of BREADISTA, is proud they could donate the first 1,000 meals to Feeding America much sooner than expected, as posted earlier on the company’s social media accounts. One bread baking box is equal one meal to the organization and it was not a day too early, as 2020 clearly showed us all.
For more information, please visit www.bakingsubscriptionbox.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn for product and brand news.
Tanja Dietzig
BREADISTA LLC
