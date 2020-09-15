BREADISTA™ released new gourmet bread & salt gift box category
The woman owned startup from the West Coast developed easy-to-use bread baking kits and brought traditional German bread culture to US kitchens.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baking bread at home is more common today than ever. You don’t need to be a Pro to get perfect bread making results. BREADISTA’s bread baking kits are suitable for both beginners as well as advanced home bakers. Whether they are for a classic loaf, typical bread rolls or even the German Pretzel, all baking kits are based on artisan and authentic recipes.
During the last month many of the subscription boxes were sent out as a gift for all kind of occasions or just as a ‘Thank You’ present. That’s one reason BREADISTA started the new category. With the gourmet bread & salt gift boxes they now have even more gift ideas for housewarming, birthdays and anniversaries or even business partners. The possibility to add a personal note to the bread baking boxes makes it a great gift idea to home bakers and bread lovers.
BREADISTA’s bread baking box for German bread supports Feeding America
Giving back is one corner in the company’s philosophy. Each monthly box or gift box donates one meal to a Food Bank in America. Joining the BREADISTA community helps to improve your bread baking skills and brings a meal to someone else’s table.
