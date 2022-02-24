RE: ROADWAY ALERT - i89 sb and nb mm 73

ROADWAY IS CLEARED AND BACK OPEN

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 NB AND SB LANES in area of MM 73 traffic is open to 1 lane due to hazardous weather conditions and multiple motor vehicle accidents.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

