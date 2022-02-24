AirLabs Nominated for 2022 Nobel Peace Prize
Personal Air Purification Technology Hailed for Bringing Peace of Mind In the War Against Coronavirus and Air Pollution
Studies by the World Health Organization show that more people are killed every year by air pollution than by all forms of violence combined. We applaud Airlabs efforts to end this blight.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirLabs is honoured to have been nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. “We are very grateful to be nominated for such a prestigious honor. We hope this nomination brings attention to the fight against air pollution and to the significant role played by science in developing clean air technologies for good health and well-being worldwide,” said Matthew Johnson, PhD, Chief Science Officer of AirLabs.
— Philippines Congressman Edgar Erice
The Nobel nomination was submitted by Congressman Edgar Erice of the Philippines. ‘The world is at war against the coronavirus which is transmitted through the air. In addition there is evidence from previous outbreaks of airborne pathogens like SARS and influenza, that breathing polluted air increases the risk of death. The UK's Office for National Statistics found that exposure to fine particulate matter increases the risk of contracting and dying from COVID 19 by up to 7%.’ In addition to making COVID worse, air pollution itself is deadly. ‘Studies by the World Health Organization and others show that more people are killed every year by air pollution than by all forms of violence combined, including war. It’s time to raise public awareness and fight air pollution. A study by the World Bank showed that air pollution is expensive -- China lost nearly 10% of its GDP, India over 7% and Sri Lanka and Cambodia roughly 8%. As wars are often fought for resources we applaud Airlabs efforts to end this blight which has a disproportionate effect on developing nations in greatest need.’
Their product, the Airbubbl, is the first personal and portable air purifier and could be the key to protecting millions of people by stopping coronavirus, other pathogens and pollution from entering their lungs. People from all walks of life can breathe easy for the first time in years.
From viruses to wildfire smoke the AirBubbl is the only portable air purifier independently tested and verified to be 99%+ effective at removing airborne human coronavirus, as well as other pathogens, dangerous particles, traffic pollution and gas pollutants. Air pollution is an invisible killer. Airlabs pollution monitoring system AirScape gives people control by allowing them to see air pollution in real time. According to Johnson, ‘Air pollution comes from local, regional and international sources. People can often reduce their exposure by spending time in green areas, and by controlling sources.’
All AirLabs systems and solutions have their roots in the atmospheric chemistry and airflow engineering knowledge of their experts. Between them, these research scientists share decades of experience at leading universities, academic institutions and clean tech companies, improving air quality for all. ‘Scientists worldwide have been working around the clock to unravel the mechanism of airborne transmission of pathogens including coronavirus. Research shows that air pollution makes people more vulnerable to catching disease, and that air pollution increases the severity of disease’ said Johnson.
The application will be considered by the Nobel Committee alongside other nominations. Since 1901 the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded 102 times, to 134 laureates: 91 men, 18 women and 25 organizations.
ENDS -
Notes to editors
About AirLabs
AirLabs is a leading pioneer in clean air technology. With more than 90% of the world’s population exposed to unsafe levels of air pollution, AirLabs’ mission is to deliver measuring, monitoring and cleaning solutions that provide valuable insight, enable action and clean polluted air to make it safe for people to breathe.
Its international team of atmospheric chemistry scientists, airflow engineers and sensor specialists has developed cutting edge and scientifically proven solutions for use by governments, businesses and individuals to tackle the growing problem of urban air pollution.
The AirBubbl air cleaner contains patented filtration and air flow technology that effectively removes particulates such as dust, pollen, soot, fibres, PM2.5 and PM10, along with bacteria and viruses and gaseous pollutants such as Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), Ozone and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).
AirLabs is headquartered in London, has its R&D labs in Copenhagen and also operates from offices in Santa Monica, Boca Raton and Singapore.
Michael Holtzman
SEC Newgate
+1 646-581-6659
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other