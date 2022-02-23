Position Announcement: House Democratic Caucus Staff Assistant

Job Description: Caucus Staff Assistant

Washington State House of Representatives, Democratic Caucus

Reports to: Deputy Chief of Staff

Location: This position is based in Olympia, but staff are temporarily encouraged to work remotely under the current House COVID-19 Operations Plan. Employees should reside within the State of Washington and expect to return to in-person work during 2022.

Salary: Caucus Staff Assistant salary starts at $44,016/year and increases depending on a combination of prior work experience and higher education attendance.

Benefits: This position is a full-time, benefited position. All Legislative Employees are State Employees.

The following information describes typical benefits available for full-time employees who are expected to work more than six months. Actual benefits may vary by appointment type or be prorated for other than full-time work.

Benefits include: medical (including vision), dental and basic life insurance, and FSA/HAS for qualifying plans. Legislative employees are also offered ample paid leave options, including: Annual Leave, Granted Leave, Sick Leave, and a Personal Holiday. Additionally, employees of the House are entitled to paid leave on recognized state holidays. Legislative staff are also offered flexible work schedule options during the legislative interim.

Employees are members of the Washington Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS) and have the option to the participate in the Deferred Compensation Program.

To Apply: Please send your cover letter and resume in one document to jobs.hdc@leg.wa.gov by Sunday, March 6, 2022. Please include how you heard about this position. Interviews will take place using a video conferencing platform.

PREFERRED SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE AND ABILITIES

Prior office management and executive-level administrative support experience

Strong writing, editing, and oral communication skills, including knowledge of standard format and protocol for professional correspondence

Highly organized and able to perform multiple detailed tasks accurately and efficiently under time constraints

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel, Word, Outlook and Teams, with the ability to work with speed and accuracy in these programs.

Experience conducting complex and detailed scheduling, including scheduling meetings using Microsoft Teams and Zoom

Knowledge of legislative process and state and local government structure, functions, and services

Ability to work independently, exercise professional judgment, and maintain confidentiality

TYPICAL ASSIGNMENTS

Senior Staff Assistance:

Administrative support for the Legislative Assistant hiring process

Update and maintain rosters and other internal staff resources

Special project scheduling, administrative, logistical, and research support

Communications and Policy Staff Assistance:

Monitor out of office email inboxes for communications and policy staff

Clip daily news stories in local media outlets

Assist caucus staff with conference room reservations (after return to in-person work)

Assist with large scheduling projects

Special project administrative, logistical, and research support

Member Office Assistance:

Provide overflow constituent casework services for member offices

Provide member office coverage when Legislative Assistant is on leave, occasionally working in multiple offices simultaneously

General Caucus Support (after return to in-person work):

Perform general receptionist duties, acting as a resource for the public and staff

Stock and organize copy rooms and mail areas for all HDC office areas

Other duties as assigned

Honoring diversity, equity and inclusion means that as an organization, and as individuals, we are committed to ensuring that all employees enjoy a respectful, safe and supportive working environment. Only by fostering the inclusion of people from all backgrounds, cultures and attributes, can Washington State House of Representatives employees achieve their fullest potential and best advance the goals and mission of the House of Representatives.

The Washington State House of Representatives is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin, sex, marital status, sexual orientation/gender identity, age, disability, honorably discharged veteran or military status, or using a service animal. We encourage people of all backgrounds to apply, including those listed above and those with other diverse life experiences. Persons requiring reasonable accommodation in the application process or requiring information in an alternative format may contact House ADA Coordinator Kyle Overmiller at kyle.overmiller@leg.wa.gov or 360-786-7271, or TTD 1-800-635-9993.