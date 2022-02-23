Editorial: The case for Leondra Kruger: Why Biden should put the Californian on the U.S. Supreme Court

Like the other two judges on President Joe Biden’s reported short list to succeed Stephen Breyer, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger would bring exceptional qualifications to the U.S. Supreme Court and correct its historical exclusion of African American women. But Kruger’s reputation for forging consensus among ideologically disparate judges and foregrounding the courts’ institutional credibility makes her a standout in an elite field. So does her capacity to preserve a semblance of geographical balance on a court that leans heavily eastward.