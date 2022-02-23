Submit Release
Hancock Teacher Recognized for Agricultural Education

Tiffany Kobbermann, a Family and Consumer Science teacher at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood, MN, has received the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) 2022 Teacher of the Year award.

In her application, Kobbermann shared that "all of my lessons are agriculturally based. I believe that students need a well-rounded perspective of agriculture. My hope is that my students will share the positive things they learn with their friends and families and the circle of learning will continue to grow."

Kobbermann will receive a $500 stipend and up to $1,500 in expenses to attend the 2022 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference in Saratoga Springs, New York in June.

The MAITC Foundation also announced 10 recipients of its 2022 Agricultural Literacy Grants, designed to support educational efforts around ag literacy from kindergarten to high school across the state.

The grants of up to $500 each will help support agricultural literacy efforts that involve hands-on activities with bees, chickens, dairy, hydroponics, and more.

MAITC’s mission is to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education. For more information about the Outstanding Teacher Award and Ag Literacy Grants, visit the MAITC website.

Grantee School and City Teacher Project Title
Discovery Woods School, Brainerd Heidi Auel Ready to Grow
South Junior High School, Saint Cloud Jayne Bautch Farm Camp “Field Day” Tour
Dover-Eyota, Eyota Katie Brown The Hands-On Animal Science Experiment
West Central Area High School, Barrett Eric Sawatzke Hydroponic Middle School
Freshwater Education District, Wadena Josh Hendrickx Apiary
St. Francis Catholic School, Brainerd Carrie Allord Integrated Ag in the Classroom
Montgomery Elementary, Montgomery Dani Frederickson Kindergarten Dairy Farm Field Trip
Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Zumbrota Mae James Where Food Comes From
Winona County 4-H, Winona Kim Stehr Exploring Ag with 4-H Afterschool
La Crescent High School, La Crescent Kristi Traxler Raising Chickens at School
2022 MAITC Outstanding Teacher Tiffany Kobbermann
MAITC 2022 Outstanding Teacher Tiffany Kobbermann

Media Contact Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications 651-201-6629 Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us

