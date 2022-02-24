Can Riverside County Students Read Three Million Words This Spring?
Starting on National Read Across America Day the 3 Million Word Reading Challenge for Riverside County students will utilize free Footsteps2Brilliance apps.
I am confident that our Riverside County students will reach the goal of the 3 Million Word Challenge while developing a love of reading that will help them achieve many future goals in their lives.”RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Edwin Gomez, has announced a Three Million Word Reading Challenge for students in Riverside County. As part of the ongoing Literacy by 5th Grade Initiative, the challenge will coincide with the annual National Read Across America activities that begin on March 2, 2022.
To participate, students will utilize the free Footsteps2Brilliance literacy apps that are available to all students in Riverside County from transitional Kindergarten through 5th grade. The top five readers in the Footsteps2Brilliance program will receive an Amazon Kindle. Additional prizes will also be awarded by individual school districts. The challenge will run from March 2, 2022 until April 30, 2022.
The Footsteps2Brilliance bilingual literacy apps are available free of charge to every transitional kindergarten through 5th grade student who resides within Riverside County. Even students not yet enrolled in school will be able to access and use the apps. Students participating in the Three Million Word Challenge will have access to the Footsteps2Brilliance library of e-books and educational games on their smartphones, tablets, or computers.
Students can participate in the Three Million Word Reading Challenge by registering for free access to the Footsteps2Brilliance apps here: https://myf2b.com/riverside. Progress towards the goal can be tracked at www.rcoe.us/literacy-by-5th-grade.
About Riverside County Office of Education (RCOE)
The Riverside County Office of Education (RCOE) is a service agency supporting the county’s 23 school districts that serve 430,000 students—more than the student population of 17 states. RCOE services include administrative support to districts, programs for preschool, special education, pregnant minor, correctional, migrant, and vocational students. In addition, the organization provides professional training, support, and resources for more than 18,000 teachers, administrators, and staff throughout the 7,000 square miles of Riverside County. Learn more at www.rcoe.us.
About Footsteps2Brilliance
Footsteps2Brilliance, Inc. is the breakthrough early learning platform that accelerates early literacy achievement by uniting the power of mobile gaming technology with the latest in cognitive research. Footsteps2Brilliance provides enticing, interactive, 24/7 learning experiences that digitally link school and home to give students the edge they need for success in school today and the world tomorrow. For further information contact: info@footsteps2brilliance.com.
Craig Petinak
Riverside County Office of Education
+1 951-826-6679
cpetinak@rcoe.us
