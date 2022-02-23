The SAVE THE FROGS! World Summit Will Unite Amphibian Experts & Enthusiasts
Free online event will educate environmental conservationists about the rapid disappearance of amphibian populations.
When we save the frogs, we’re protecting all our wildlife, all our ecosystems and all humans.”LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frog populations have been declining worldwide at unprecedented rates, and nearly one-third of the world’s amphibian species are threatened with extinction. In an effort to spread the amphibian conservation knowledge far and wide, the nonprofit organization SAVE THE FROGS! is organizing the SAVE THE FROGS! World Summit, an online event that will bring together amphibian experts and enthusiasts from around the world.
— SAVE THE FROGS! Founder Dr. Kerry Kriger
SAVE THE FROGS! invites students, teachers, scientists and amphibian enthusiasts to attend the World Summit, which will take place April 6th & 7th, 2022. Registration is free, but spaces are limited. If you seek frog saving knowledge and inspiration, the SAVE THE FROGS! World Summit is for you!
Speakers include:
- SAVE THE FROGS! Founder Dr. Kerry Kriger, who will announce the winner of this year's SAVE THE FROGS! Grants and lead a worldwide human frog chorus;
- Biologist Rob Grasso, who will discuss the imperiled but recovering amphibians of Yosemite National Park;
- Wetland expert Tom Biebighauser, who has restored over 2,700 wetlands and streams across the USA, Canada and Taiwan since 1979;
- Dr. Pedro Peloso, an award-winning field biologist and nature photographer, who will give a slideshow on the diversity of amphibians of Brazil, and the conservation challenges they face;
- Chris Berry, an environmental protection professional with 37 years of experience, who will discuss the City of Santa Cruz, California's efforts to assist threatened California Red-Legged Frogs;
- Razzaq Sarker, a Bangladeshi amphibian biologist based in Australia, who will discuss acoustic monitoring of frog populations, and frogs' responses to river flow;
- Arturo Munoz, a Bolivian ecologist who has spent the past 15 years studying and protecting the Water Frogs of the genus Telmatobius, which live in the high Andes and are under significant threat of extinction.
More speakers will be announced soon for this two day online event.
Learn more about the SAVE THE FROGS! World Summit and register today as attendance is limited!
Since 2008, SAVE THE FROGS! has been at the forefront of worldwide amphibian conservation efforts, having created, restored and protected habitat for threatened amphibian populations; spearheaded successful local, state and federal legislation on behalf of amphibians; and educated millions of people worldwide about amphibians.
SAVE THE FROGS! works in California, across the USA, and around the world to prevent the extinction of amphibians, and to create a better planet for humans and wildlife. The mission of SAVE THE FROGS! is to protect amphibian populations and to promote a society that respects and appreciates nature and wildlife.
SAVE THE FROGS! has members from around the world and regularly provides scholarships to assist amphibian conservationists with financial need.
Kerry Kriger
SAVE THE FROGS!
+1 415-878-6525
kerry@savethefrogs.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
SAVE THE FROGS! Ted-Ed Disappearing Frogs Video