DHEC Supports CDC Recommendation for Certain Ages to Wait Eight Weeks Between Doses of Two-Shot COVID-19 Vaccines

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 23, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday updated its Interim Clinical Considerations for Use of COVID-19 Vaccines with a recommendation for certain ages when receiving an initial COVID-19 vaccination series.

According to the federal agency, individuals ages 12-64 who are not immunocompromised may benefit from waiting eight weeks between the first and second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine instead of the 3-4 weeks approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

DHEC supports this recommendation and encourages individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccination to talk to their healthcare providers about this timeframe and what works best for them.

According to the CDC, benefits of waiting the additional 4-5 weeks include: giving the body an opportunity to build a stronger immune response to COVID-19 and a lessened risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, which already are extremely rare side effects of the vaccine.

Those who have already completed their vaccination series within the normal timeframe remain well-protected against a severe case of COVID-19, especially if they have received a booster once eligible.

Vaccination continues to be the most effective way to control COVID-19. Everyone can help keep COVID-19 cases low by getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing masks indoors around others, and limiting participating in large in-person gatherings with those you don’t live with.

###