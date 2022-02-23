MalLabel Music Releases SPACE OPERA Compilation Featuring Some of the Best Names in West Coast Underground Bass Music
The First Ever MalLabel Digital Industry Event MALCON Broadcasts March 18!ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MalLabel Music was founded in the underground warehouses and clubs of the Bay Area in 2008, right when the biggest waves of bass music and dubstep were beginning to break into the US mainstream. They cut their teeth as a grassroots independent label and have grown to represent international artists and some of the biggest names in west coast underground bass music.
Malleability is the name of the game at MalLabel; versatility and innovation has kept them at the forefront of the movement for the past ten years. They specialize in supporting established and emerging sincere artists who bring something fresh and exciting to the table, delivering the best of the best in underground bass worldwide.
Set for release March 4, 2022, the new MalLabel compilation SPACE OPERA brings together six new tracks from an impressive collection of MalLabel artists:
From a world in chaos, in a society more virtual than real, where bass has been outlawed and the future of the planet is uncertain, a new hope awakens.
In a crushing blow to the empire, illegal bass is being distributed furiously throughout the neo world underground, and the regime has lost control.
The Neo Noir Rebellion is spreading like wildfire. The galaxy is in turmoil as more and more people begin to spread underground bass transmissions, and the evil empire is helpless to stop it. No matter how many transmissions they shut down, more arise.
Six Bass Warriors from different reaches of the galaxy have become forever intertwined in a series of events that only fate itself could have foretold, and will inadvertently find themselves forever altering the course of Bass history.
Illexxandra sets the mood in true operatic style with a thumping, cinematic glitch hop track that is as spooky as the empire itself! Announcing its presence with ominous solo french horns and eerie theremin-esque lead hooks reminiscent of an opera singer, this track is all vibe, all bass, and no fluff!
Cam Lasky drops a halftime DnB track whose intro sample mimics the roving eyes of the centurions from the original Battlestar Galactica, right before dropping into an absolutely fierce and unrelenting dark DnB masterpiece filled with a mystery and tension typical of his epic and cinematic production style.
Newcomer on the scene Goldish transports us to another place and time with a mystical, worldly, trap-ish tune filled with horns, flutes, and wubs a-plenty!
Meanwhile, 140 dubwise legend Bukkha departs from his usual sound to hit us with a trippy, psychedelic 80’s style track laced with synthwave-like arpeggios and deeeeep subs.
El Diablo gives a nod to the old school, with hip hop legend Nim-1 (formerly of Qbert’s FM-1 outfit) delivering epic freestyle lyricism punctuated by a fire-breathing screamo chorus hook that reminds you who is the original Dragon.
Beat Kitty drops a certifiably hyphy world bass tune featuring none other than Annie Dolly on the mic, dropping empowering female-powered lyrical witchcraft like no one else can. Filled with equal parts humor and ferocity, this track will keep you moving and singing along till the end!
MalLabel will also present MALCON, their first ever digital industry event that will bring together musicians, DJs, artists, labels and music industry professionals. Broadcasting on their YouTube channel on Friday March 18, 2022, at 5pm PST / 8pm EST, MALCON will present many of the artists featured on SPACE OPERA, while also showcasing the label’s history and some upcoming new 2022 releases as well. Visit this link to set a reminder: https://youtu.be/IUrFMSIxyz8
SPACE OPERA is available March 4, 2022, everywhere music is streamed and sold. MALCON will broadcast on March 18 featuring speakers Kerry Fiero, Steffen Franz, Hisham Dahud, Lauren Banks + Brittany Heit (CouchFam), Beat Kitty, Smasheltooth, RAAQEL, and Illexxandra.
For more information about SPACE OPERA or MALCON please visit the MalLabel website: www.mallabelmusic.com
To order or stream SPACE OPERA on digital services please visit: https://smarturl.it/MalLabelSpaceOpera
For Press and Interview inquiries please contact Billy James of Glass Onyon PR at (828) 350-8158 or glassonyonpr@gmail.com
For Digital Marketing please contact Jerome Forney of Independent Distribution Collective at jerome@independentdistro.com
