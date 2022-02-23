Westminster Barracks DUI # 1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B1001083

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.722.4600

DATE/TIME: 02-20-22 at approximately 1349 hours

STREET: East West Rd

TOWN: Dummerston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Prospect View Dr.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Clear and Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet and icy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: James A. Gardner

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alstead, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Canyon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total loss

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks were called to respond to a report of a motor vehicle crash located on the East West Rd. in the Town of Dummerston. Troopers conducted an investigation, at the conclusion of which The operator, James Gardner, was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Gardner was ultimately released into the custody of a sober adult with a criminal citation to appear before Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.

Offense of DUI Title 23 VSA Section 1201

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2012 1300 hours