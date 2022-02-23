Westminster Barracks DUI # 1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B1001083
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.722.4600
DATE/TIME: 02-20-22 at approximately 1349 hours
STREET: East West Rd
TOWN: Dummerston
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Prospect View Dr.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Clear and Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet and icy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: James A. Gardner
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alstead, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Canyon
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total loss
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks were called to respond to a report of a motor vehicle crash located on the East West Rd. in the Town of Dummerston. Troopers conducted an investigation, at the conclusion of which The operator, James Gardner, was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Gardner was ultimately released into the custody of a sober adult with a criminal citation to appear before Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.
Offense of DUI Title 23 VSA Section 1201
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2012 1300 hours