Vision Control® for Behavioral Health listed in NY State Office of Mental Health’s Patient Safety Standards Guidelines
Unicel Architectural’s flagship Vision Control® for Behavioral Health for interior and exterior windows is the ideal choice for patient and staff safety
Vision Control® is the only hermetically sealed IGU with cord-free louvers, equipped with attack-resistant glazing and ligature-resistant operators for behavioral health applications”LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unicel Architectural Corp., manufacturer of Vision Control®, timber and aluminum curtain walls and skylight solutions, is pleased to announce that Vision Control® for Behavioral Health for interior and exterior windows has been listed in the most recent edition of the New York State Office of Mental Health (NYSOMH) Patient Safety Standards Guidelines.
Vision Control® for Behavioral Health is an AAMA 501.8-certified window system tested to meet human impacts of up to 2,000 ft-lbs. Vision Control® is the only hermetically sealed IGU with cord-free louvers, equipped with attack-resistant glazing and ligature-resistant operators for behavioral health applications.
“Mental and behavioral health are growing problems in our society, but designing and building a mental and behavioral health facility requires special safety considerations,” said Samuel Doyon-Bissonnette, General Manager at Unicel Architectural. “That’s why we developed Vision Control for Behavioral Health with both patient and staff safety top of mind. Vision Control for Behavioral Health reduces undue stress among patients through superior noise and privacy control, while also providing better sightlines for staff to conduct discreet monitoring of patients.”
The NYSOMH Patient Safety Standards Guidelines provide the state’s licensed hospitals and psychiatric inpatient units with a selection of materials, fixtures, and hardware reviewed by the Office of Mental Health. The Guidelines’ goal is to reduce the risk of harm to individuals within inpatient settings.
Vision Control® is a patented insulating glass unit with integrated cord-free louvers that provides maximum and maintenance-free control of privacy, heat, light and noise. It has proven particularly effective within health care facilities, with several major hospitals – including the Mount Sinai Medical Center, Boston Children’s Hospital, and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi – already using Vision Control® to improve patient care and experiences.
AAMA 501.8 is the standard industry test to determine the human impact resistance of window systems intended for use in psychiatric applications. It involves applying force to the window via a weighted device, to simulate the impact of a patient running into it at full speed.
About Unicel Architectural
For 58 years, Unicel Architectural has built a reputation for the most advanced glass, timber and aluminum solutions. These solutions encompass louvered glazing, skylights, timber or aluminum curtain walls and more, to enhance major global construction initiatives with the utmost quality and reliability. Unicel Architectural’s proprietary technology transforms glass, timber or aluminum into one-of-a-kind, highly engineered structures, while Vision Control® delivers unprecedented comfort and control of vision, light, temperature and sound with a patented combination of integrated louvers between glass that are hermetically sealed and cordless. Unicel Architectural’s solutions are guaranteed for longevity, optimized for energy efficiency, and customizable to any design, environmental or cultural requirements. Unicel Architectural combines its market leading know-how with great design to help architects impact lives by defining the space within. For more information, please visit unicelarchitectural.com
