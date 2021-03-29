Unicel Architectural Adds New Operator to its Award-Winning Vision Control® Product
QuickGlide™ slider features a slim design and delivers precise and effortless control of Vision Control® cord-free integrated louversLONGUEUIL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unicel Architectural Corp., manufacturer of Vision Control®, timber and aluminum curtain walls and skylight solutions, announces the newest addition to its list of operators available for Vision Control®. The QuickGlide™ slider features a slim design which blends in seamlessly with the glass of the unit and provides precise and effortless control of Vision Control® integrated cord-free louvers.
“The complete lineup of our Vision Control operators is a testament of our efforts in delivering solutions for different needs”, said Vincent Couturier, majority shareholder and Director of Operations at Unicel Architectural. “With the QuickGlide slider, we address product performance on two fronts; the speed at which the louvers open and close and the ease in which they are controlled.”
The QuickGlide™ operator is ideal for interior 1-sided operation applications with a 2-inch air space. Interior and exterior windows, doors and other openings in healthcare, commercial and educational environments can now benefit from an easy glide system to adjust vision, light, heat and noise. The new operator becomes part of a complete line of high-speed, self-reversing operators addressing different applications and their specific needs. From thumbwheels ideally suited for limited spaces to low-profile aluminum knobs for sliding doors and ligature-resistant knobs for behavioral health applications, the QuickGlide™ continues the tradition of offering optimally safe privacy solutions.
About Unicel Architectural
For 56 years, Unicel Architectural has built a reputation for the most advanced glass, timber and aluminum solutions. These solutions encompass louvered glazing, skylights, timber or aluminum curtain walls and more, to enhance major global construction initiatives with the utmost quality and reliability. Unicel Architectural’s proprietary technology transforms glass, timber or aluminum into one-of-a-kind, highly engineered structures, while Vision Control ® delivers unprecedented comfort and control of vision, light, temperature and sound with a patented combination of integrated louvers between glass that are hermetically sealed and cordless. Unicel Architectural’s solutions are guaranteed for longevity, optimized for energy efficiency, and customizable to any design, environmental or cultural requirements. Unicel Architectural combines its market leading know-how with great design to help architects impact lives by defining the space within. For more information, please visit www.unicelarchitectural.com
