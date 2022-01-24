Unicel Architectural’s Vision Control for Behavioral Health recognized by 2021 Architizer A+ Product Awards
AAMA 501.8-certified window system earns distinction in Glass & Glazing, Flexible Design, and Healthcare categories
It’s truly an honor to be recognized by Architizer and the A+ Product Awards program – particularly because the jury academy features more than 200 architects and interior designers.”LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unicel Architectural Corp., manufacturer of Vision Control®, timber and aluminum curtain walls and skylight solutions, announces it has earned Finalist and Special Mention status in three categories of the 2021 Architizer A+ Product Awards for its Vision Control® for Behavioral Health product.
— Vivian Chan
Vision Control® for Behavioral Health is an AAMA 501.8-certified window system capable of withstanding human impacts of up to 2,000 ft-lbs and outfitted with attack-resistant glazing, adoptable ligature-resistant operators, deep aluminum frames, and specialty glass stops.
It was named a Finalist in the Healthcare category and earned Special Mention status in the Flexible Design and Glass & Glazing categories of the A+ Product Awards, which recognize the world’s best building products as chosen by architects.
“It’s truly an honor to be recognized by Architizer and the A+ Product Awards program – particularly because the jury academy features more than 200 architects and interior designers,” said Vivian Chan, Director of Sales and Marketing at Unicel Architectural. “These are the industry leaders who set the standard in architecture and design today.”
Vision Control® is an insulating glass unit with integrated cord-free louvers that provides maintenance-free control of privacy, heat, light and noise. It has proven particularly effective within health care facilities, with several major hospitals – including the Mount Sinai Medical Center, Boston Children’s Hospital, and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi – already using Vision Control to improve patient care and experiences.
The Architizer A+ Product Awards is the world’s largest awards program honoring the products and materials that contribute to today’s most inspiring architecture. The 2021 A+ Product Awards received over 500 entries from manufacturers around the globe.
About Unicel Architectural
For 58 years, Unicel Architectural has built a reputation for the most advanced glass, timber and aluminum solutions. These solutions encompass louvered glazing, skylights, timber or aluminum curtain walls and more, to enhance major global construction initiatives with the utmost quality and reliability. Unicel Architectural’s proprietary technology transforms glass, timber or aluminum into one-of-a-kind, highly engineered structures, while Vision Control® delivers unprecedented comfort and control of vision, light, temperature and sound with a patented combination of integrated louvers between glass that are hermetically sealed and cordless. Unicel Architectural’s solutions are guaranteed for longevity, optimized for energy efficiency, and customizable to any design, environmental or cultural requirements. Unicel Architectural combines its market leading know-how with great design to help architects impact lives by defining the space within. For more information, please visit www.unicelarchitectural.com
