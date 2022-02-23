Proven Media Adds Three National Clients to Agency Roster
The marketing communications and public relations agency’s tenured experience in the cannabis industry expands with new client list and services provided
Our agency continues to grow alongside the emerging cannabis industry, and we’ve shifted focus to provide the necessary services that will ultimately connect with our client's stakeholders.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proven Media, one of the country’s leading cannabis marketing communication and public relations firms, today announced a line-up of three new, national clients. Proven Media will be providing a variety of marketing communications services for Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR), DIZPOT, and RR Brothers Group.
— Kim Prince
The CFCR is a 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) non-profit that serves as a forum for the federal government and cannabis industry to support the creation of informed, intelligible, and inclusive federal laws and regulations to govern the cannabis industry. Proven Media has been named as the organization’s media relations agency, in a collaboration with agency Winter | Brontman | Fried, and has been producing national and international media coverage for the organization.
DIZPOT, a national branding and logistics company providing packaging for the cannabis industry has also named Proven Media as its public relations agency of record. Proven Media provides marketing communications strategy and media relations services to amplify the legislative and supply chain messaging that the executives of DIZPOT are continuously leading.
RR Brothers Group, a national THC edibles company with an innovative candy-making edge, has named Proven Media as the agency of record for marketing communications strategy, branding, media buying strategy, social media, advertising campaign creation, and public relations. RR Brothers Group has two brands, RR Brothers Edibles and Catri Edibles, and is available in Oklahoma, Arizona and soon to be three additional legalized states.
“Our agency continues to grow alongside the emerging cannabis industry, and we’ve shifted focus to provide the necessary services that will ultimately connect with our client's stakeholders. While business-to-consumer marketing is an important piece of an overall mix, our specialty in business-to-business marketing is where a lot of our clients see tangible results to increase the value of the company and brands,” said Kim Prince, CEO of Proven Media.
Proven Media also represents many additional private and publicly-traded cannabis companies across the globe. They are known for strategic planning and investor communications, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and large-scale conference promotion.
Proven Media was named one of the “Top Five Cannabis PR Firms,” by the New York Observer. The firm’s roster includes a variety of cannabis organizations that navigate the ever-changing compliance regulations of the emerging industry. For information, visit provenmediaservices.com.
###
About Proven Media
Proven Media, established in 2009, is a national marketing communications and PR firm dedicated to privately owned and publicly traded cannabis companies. The firm was named among the “Top Five Cannabis PR Firms,” by the New York Observer, and specializes in corporate, investor, and stakeholder communications, strategic planning, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and large-scale conference promotion. To learn more, visit www.provenmediaservices.com.
Neko Catanzaro
Proven Media
+1 401-484-4980
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other