TCEQ approves fines totaling $161,726

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $126,862 against 11 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, two municipal wastewater discharge, two public water system, two petroleum storage tank, and one municipal solid waste.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one public water system.

In addition, on Feb. 15 and Feb. 22, the executive director approved penalties totaling $34,864 against 16 entities.

TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for March 9, 2022.