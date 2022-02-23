Short Films collect Awards across the Globe during Covid-19
EINPresswire.com/ -- We have worked with Fractured Atlas since 2014 to secure donations. We hope to generate more grants for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc on an annual basis. Working on a modest budget, we have still achieved worldwide results. Working primarily pro-bono as Director in this Film Network since 12/20.
Philadelphia World Film Festvial
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
February 21, 2022
In Consideration
Finalist
4th Dimension Independent Film Festival, BALI< Indonesia.
Death of Hercules
January 3, 2022
In Consideration
Finalist
Red Moon Film Festival (3rd season), NYC.
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 28, 2021
In Consideration
Selected
Florida Shorts
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 20, 2021
In Consideration
Semi-Finalist
Swedish International Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 7, 2021
In Consideration
Finalist
Art Gallery Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
November 20, 2021
In Consideration
Selected
KIIFF, Kurdistan in Erbil, Iraq.
Death of Hercules
September 21, 2021
In Consideration
Honorable Mention
Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris,
Death of Hercules
August 25, 2021
In Consideration
Award Winner
Austin International Art Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
August 15, 2021
In Consideration
Nominee
Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, FRANCE
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 24, 2020
In Consideration
Finalist
Contact:
Daniel P Quinn, Director/Writer/Curator
351 Broad St. B-1702,
Newark, NJ 07104-3304
973-482-0747
DP P Quinn
Philadelphia World Film Festvial
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
February 21, 2022
In Consideration
Finalist
4th Dimension Independent Film Festival, BALI< Indonesia.
Death of Hercules
January 3, 2022
In Consideration
Finalist
Red Moon Film Festival (3rd season), NYC.
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 28, 2021
In Consideration
Selected
Florida Shorts
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 20, 2021
In Consideration
Semi-Finalist
Swedish International Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 7, 2021
In Consideration
Finalist
Art Gallery Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
November 20, 2021
In Consideration
Selected
KIIFF, Kurdistan in Erbil, Iraq.
Death of Hercules
September 21, 2021
In Consideration
Honorable Mention
Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris,
Death of Hercules
August 25, 2021
In Consideration
Award Winner
Austin International Art Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
August 15, 2021
In Consideration
Nominee
Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, FRANCE
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 24, 2020
In Consideration
Finalist
Contact:
Daniel P Quinn, Director/Writer/Curator
351 Broad St. B-1702,
Newark, NJ 07104-3304
973-482-0747
DP P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc with Fractured Atlas.
+1 9734820747
email us here