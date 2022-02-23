Short Films collect Awards across the Globe during Covid-19

Collage Imagery Arts

Quarantine

DQ at WCW

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We have worked with Fractured Atlas since 2014 to secure donations. We hope to generate more grants for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc on an annual basis. Working on a modest budget, we have still achieved worldwide results. Working primarily pro-bono as Director in this Film Network since 12/20.

Philadelphia World Film Festvial
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
February 21, 2022
In Consideration
Finalist

4th Dimension Independent Film Festival, BALI< Indonesia.
Death of Hercules
January 3, 2022
In Consideration
Finalist

Red Moon Film Festival (3rd season), NYC.
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 28, 2021
In Consideration
Selected

Florida Shorts
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 20, 2021
In Consideration
Semi-Finalist

Swedish International Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 7, 2021
In Consideration
Finalist

Art Gallery Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
November 20, 2021
In Consideration
Selected

KIIFF, Kurdistan in Erbil, Iraq.
Death of Hercules
September 21, 2021
In Consideration
Honorable Mention

Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris,
Death of Hercules
August 25, 2021
In Consideration
Award Winner

Austin International Art Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
August 15, 2021
In Consideration
Nominee

Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, FRANCE
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 24, 2020
In Consideration
Finalist

Contact:
Daniel P Quinn, Director/Writer/Curator
351 Broad St. B-1702,
Newark, NJ 07104-3304
973-482-0747

DP P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc with Fractured Atlas.
+1 9734820747
email us here

You just read:

Short Films collect Awards across the Globe during Covid-19

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
DP P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc with Fractured Atlas.
+1 9734820747
Company/Organization
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
351 Broad St, B1702
Newark, New Jersey, 07104
United States
+1 973-482-0747
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Daniel P Quinn received an Outstanding Achievement Award from Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France (2021); Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio with new work being published in Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020) this Fall. His 400 Blogs published by The New York Times during Covid-19. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine (2021). Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

More From This Author
Short Films collect Awards across the Globe during Covid-19
CELEBRATING OUR 11 AWARDS from 12/20 until 1/22 across the Globe IN 2022
CALL FOR SPONSORS TO FUND NEW DOCUMENTARY ON SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN
View All Stories From This Author